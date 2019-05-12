CHESTERTON — Charlotte Read's legacy may forever be tied with the fight to establish the Indiana Dunes National Park.
But those who knew her, know her impact on the Region goes far beyond the shores of Lake Michigan and will continue long after her recent death.
"Initially you would think the national park, but she left her mark on clean air and clean water and clean land in Indiana," said Tom Serynek, former president of Save the Dunes Council.
Read, 90, died May 2 after a nearly seven-decade advocacy of the dunes, the environment and public access to public lands.
"She was also a very avid family person," Serynek said.
She and her husband, Herb, raised five children among the Dunes.
'She was so committed'
Jim Sweeney, vice president of the Porter County chapter of the Izaak Walton League — of which the Reads were founding members — left her mark in the style, passion and data-driven methods she used to promote, support and follow through on the issues she championed.
"She did her homework. She was not willing to go out on a limb unless she knew something was right. Then she was fierce," said Sweeney, who considers both Reads his mentors.
"I always wanted to have both Herb’s scrappiness and Charlotte’s intellect and grace. What a team they made. She was my primary reference to make sure I had the facts straight for a press release, agency comments or a policy resolution. I am a big picture guy and not one to remember the minutiae of what we do, so I relied on Charlotte a lot," Sweeney said.
"In the conservation and environmental community you usually run into people that are either knowledgeable about the natural world, the wildlife, conservation programs, parks and preserves, etc., or people that know a lot about the health impacts of pollution. They know state and federal laws, rule-making, dangerous chemicals, and their impact on people. Often the people that know a lot about one don’t know that much about the other. Charlotte knew both."
Tom Anderson, who was hired by Read to work at Save the Dunes in 1989 and became executive director in 1992, recalled when a Region mayor called Read "Queen of the Nitpickers" because of her attention to detail, her tenacity and her knowledge of facts and law.
"She was so committed. There was no schedule when it came to the issues," Anderson said. "It was more than a job to her."
Anderson said Read didn't step down in challenging everyone from the steel industry to the National Park Service, but she also was willing to listen and work together with industry and other organizations.
Susan MiHalo, conservation coordinator for The Nature Conservancy Southern Lake Michigan Rim office and former Save the Dunes executive director, described Read as "thoughtful and informed" with a quiet determination. She also said Read would hold "people's feet to the fire" to get done the things they had promised.
"Charlotte's work inspired us and reminds us we are all a part of nature," MiHalo said, adding she had an external vigilance, encouraging people not to turn their backs to what can be done.
"She believed we needed to be informed and participate in public commentary. That was very important to Charlotte. We have to honor her by making sure we show up, make sure our voices are heard. We have to honor her by realizing the dunes are never completely really saved."
Read was not only a founding member of the Porter County chapter of the Izaak Walton League, but she was also director, assistant director and board member of Save the Dunes Council and the first executive director of the Shirley Heinze Environmental Fund. She also served on numerous local boards and was the recipient of countless awards for her service and activism.
"She was always upbeat and positive. She'd say we'd figure it out and take of it. But, she made sure you'd done extensive homework and that you could back up your facts," Serynek said.
'Role model to all of us'
Sweeney said Read also advocated in getting more women involved in the conservation movement.
"As we saw in 'Shifting Sands,' she loved to acknowledge and brag on the impact women had on the efforts to protect the Dunes. Just six weeks ago I was visiting with the Reads at their home. We talked about the Porter County chapter and all the good things we have going on. I mentioned that apart from Herb, all of our subject experts were women. We talked about other things we could do if our chapter was bigger and we had more money and more members. Charlotte looked right at me and said, 'You need to get more women,'" Sweeney recalled.
Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes, is one of the women who was inspired by Read.
"She told us you don't have to be quiet; we have a voice," Johnson said. "She was so smart, so educated. She always had her facts at hand. She is a role model to all of us."
Johnson said she and other millennials in environmental advocacy use Read's philosophy and methods as the industry's standards and strive to follow Read's example.
"Her wisdom and perseverance are admirable. We want to attain those same goals," Johnson said. "She set a very high bar and provided a model of don't back down, don't take no for an answer and to work together for the people of the Region."