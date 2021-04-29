 Skip to main content
Chesterton-area highway closures will begin Saturday, INDOT says
alert urgent

Chesterton-area highway closures will begin Saturday, INDOT says

CHESTERTON — Road closures are planned over the coming weekend in the area of Ind. 49, Interstate 94 and U.S. 12, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes of the Ind. 49 bridge over I-94 will be closed Saturday, INDOT said.

The ramps from northbound Ind. 49 to westbound I-94, eastbound I-94 to northbound Ind. 49, and southbound Ind. 49 to eastbound I-94 will also be closed during this time, INDOT said.

"These closures will be in place for 24 hours starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday," according to INDOT.

On Sunday, the southbound lanes of the Ind. 49 bridge over I-94 will be closed, INDOT said.

The ramps from northbound Ind. 49 to westbound I-94, westbound I-94 to southbound Ind. 49, and southbound Ind. 49 to eastbound I-94 will also be closed during this time, the state highway department said. The closures will be in place for 24 hours starting at 12 a.m. on Sunday.

"The State Road 49 bridge over U.S. 12 and the NICTD train tracks will be reduced to one lane beginning Saturday, May 1, and temporary traffic lights will be installed to direct traffic," INDOT said. "These restrictions will be in place for bridge rehabilitation work for approximately two weeks."

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

