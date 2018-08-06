CHESTERTON — The town's new branding leadership team is looking for opinions on the future direction of the downtown, from both residents and visitors.
"We want to know what they will support, what will drive them to the downtown and drive them to stay longer," said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, which formed the team last year along with the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.
The survey, surveymonkey.com/r/chesterton, asks a variety of questions from how often someone visits to what kind of shops and activities are desired and whether or not the taker would support the town pursuing a quiet zone for frequent trains passing through the downtown.
The survey, Weimer said, is the latest effort of the Chesterton Branding Leadership Team.
Weimer and chamber president Maura Durham formed the team, made up of various town and business leaders, about a year ago.
Durham said they had been getting calls about businesses leaving Chesterton and from other businesses interested in settling in the town.
"We realized we didn't have a vision for what the downtown should look like," she said, adding she called Weimer, then dusted off a previous branding report which essentially gave her an idea of "what could and should we look like."
"Essentially we found a gold mine," said Durham, who put together the leadership team.
Weimer said there have been previous efforts in helping brand Porter County communities, but for one reason or another those efforts never really took off.
"We thought Chesterton was perfect for a pilot program," she said, adding Indiana Dunes Tourism is working with a second, unnamed community, to put together a branding team.
When the Chesterton team came together, said Weimer and Durham, they began work in earnest. They modified the town's tag line to "art of life" and refreshed the logo. They worked with the town to install four trash cans with artworks by Holly Jackson, the chamber updated their banners and the team's art and beautification action team recently installed a Play and Grow Selfie Wall at Dogwood Park.
"We reconfirmed out identity was the arts, the art of life, including the culinary arts. We brought this into the brand a bit," said Durham.
The team also worked with the town on the idea to use old train cars for the restroom project at Thomas Centennial Park.
Durham said one reason for the survey is that the team needs to look outside of itself to help develop the vision for the downtown. That includes people who already live in Chesterton, those who might want to live in Chesterton and, in particular, young people making decisions about where they want to live.
"We are acting as the microphone for people to voice their opinions," said Durham.