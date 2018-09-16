CHESTERTON — Town residents will be paying a little more for their trash pickup come Oct. 1.
The Town Council has raised the rate to collect brush from $1 per month to $2 per month. The brush pickup fee is rolled into the trash and recycling fee and will boost the total fee to $17.38 per month.
A second ordinance also unanimously approved allows the proceeds from the additional fees to pay for salaries of employees involved in those operations.
Town Attorney Julie Paulson said the fee increase and allowing the salaries to be paid from those funds helps free up money in the town's general fund to pay for wages in other departments.
She said the Town Cuncil approved pay increases in April and this was one action to support those pay increases.
No one remonstrated against the fee increases during the public hearing.
Joe Christian, a resident and town police officer, and Steve Williams, representing Chesterton Firefighters Local 4600, both spoke in favor of the fee increase.
Williams said the increase helped fund the pay increases which addressed an employee recruitment and retention issue in the town.
In other business, the council set a special meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday to begin reviewing the 2019 budget.
Council member Jim Ton also encouraged residents who receive a My Daily Travel survey from the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission to fill out the surveys. The surveys are being randomly sent to residents throughout Northwest Indiana.
The survey, which asks questions about travel habits and congestion, can be filled out online or via a smartphone app. Ton, who serves on the NIRPC board, said residents who complete the survey can receive a $20 payment.