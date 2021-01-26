Chesterton Debate Team makes strong showing in tournament

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton High School Debate Team took five of the available nine spots and won the team sweepstakes award at the Northwest Indiana District Debate Tournament.

Qualifying in Policy Debate were the team of Milena Veltri and Mark Jewison as well as the team of Freedom Eiden and Jonathon McClure. The topic for this season was criminal justice reform in the United States.

Qualifying in Public Forum Debate were the team of Sidney Pittman and Emma Ekblaw as well as the team of Saanya Agarwal and Zander Fish. The teams have been debating NSA surveillance of Americans for the past month.

Qualifying in Lincoln-Douglas Debate was Gretta Burke, who has been debating the topic of the ethics of Autonomous military weapons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.