 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterton Debate Team makes strong showing in tournament
urgent

Chesterton Debate Team makes strong showing in tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Chesterton Debate Team makes strong showing in tournament

Chesterton High School Debate Team members include (left to right) Emma Ekblaw, Sidney Pittman, Gretta Burke, Saanya Agarwal, Zander Fish, Freedom Eiden, Mark Jewison, Milena Veltri, and Jonathon McClure.

 Provided

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton High School Debate Team took five of the available nine spots and won the team sweepstakes award at the Northwest Indiana District Debate Tournament. 

Qualifying in Policy Debate were the team of Milena Veltri and Mark Jewison as well as the team of Freedom Eiden and Jonathon McClure. The topic for this season was criminal justice reform in the United States. 

Qualifying in Public Forum Debate were the team of Sidney Pittman and Emma Ekblaw as well as the team of Saanya Agarwal and Zander Fish. The teams have been debating NSA surveillance of Americans for the past month. 

Qualifying in Lincoln-Douglas Debate was Gretta Burke, who has been debating the topic of the ethics of Autonomous military weapons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts