Chesterton eatery closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERTON — Abbiocco Italian Cuisine announced a temporary closure late Friday on social media after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant, located at 600 Gateway Blvd., features various brunch, lunch and dinner options, as well as the Luna rooftop cocktail bar.

"We value our guest’s health and safety and want to ensure that you have a pleasant dining experience," the restaurant's Facebook post stated. "Abbiocco/Luna has been taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff."

Restaurant management plans to have other staff members tested and sanitize the establishment, the post states.

The eatery is one of several Region restaurants that have faced a closure due to employees testing positive for coronavirus.