Chesterton eatery closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERTON — Abbiocco Italian Cuisine announced a temporary closure late Friday on social media after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant, located at 600 Gateway Blvd., features various brunch, lunch and dinner options, as well as the Luna rooftop cocktail bar.
"We value our guest’s health and safety and want to ensure that you have a pleasant dining experience," the restaurant's Facebook post stated. "Abbiocco/Luna has been taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff."
Restaurant management plans to have other staff members tested and sanitize the establishment, the post states.
The eatery is one of several Region restaurants that have faced a closure due to employees testing positive for coronavirus.
Leeds Public House, 401 Franklin St. in Michigan City, and Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41 in Schererville, also temporarily closed Friday after employees tested positive. Both restaurants are having other workers tested and implementing deep cleaning too.
Tavern on Main Craft Bar & Eatery, 136 S Main St. in Crown Point, closed July 10 and reopened July 12. Two of the restaurant's staff members tested positive for coronavirus, and the gastropub was deep cleaned over that weekend.
Other Crown Point eateries, including Fahrenheit Two Twelve, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria & Crown Point On Tap and Square Roots, all implemented temporary closures during different time periods throughout June and into early July.
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
