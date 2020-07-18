You are the owner of this article.
Chesterton eatery closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Chesterton eatery closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Abbiocco temporarily closes

Abbiocco Italian Cuisine and Luna Kitchen announced a temporary closure on social media after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Abbiocco Italian Cuisine announced a temporary closure late Friday on social media after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant, located at 600 Gateway Blvd., features various brunch, lunch and dinner options, as well as the Luna rooftop cocktail bar.

"We value our guest’s health and safety and want to ensure that you have a pleasant dining experience," the restaurant's Facebook post stated. "Abbiocco/Luna has been taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff."

Restaurant management plans to have other staff members tested and sanitize the establishment, the post states.

Abbiocco notice

Abbiocco Italian Cuisine announced a temporary closure after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The eatery is one of several Region restaurants that have faced a closure due to employees testing positive for coronavirus.

Leeds Public House, 401 Franklin St. in Michigan City, and Ciao Bella, 1514 U.S. 41 in Schererville, also temporarily closed Friday after employees tested positive. Both restaurants are having other workers tested and implementing deep cleaning too.

Tavern on Main Craft Bar & Eatery, 136 S Main St. in Crown Point, closed July 10 and reopened July 12. Two of the restaurant's staff members tested positive for coronavirus, and the gastropub was deep cleaned over that weekend.

Other Crown Point eateries, including Fahrenheit Two Twelve, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria & Crown Point On Tap and Square Roots, all implemented temporary closures during different time periods throughout June and into early July.

Concerned about COVID-19?

