Chesterton European Market kicking off season as farmer's markets reopen across Region

CHESTERTON — As the state slowly begins reopening in the wake of the coronavirus stay-at-home order, farmer's markets around the Region are gearing up for their summer/fall seasons.
The Duneland Chamber of Commerce announced its annual outdoor European Market is tentatively scheduled to kick off its season May 16 in downtown Chesterton with vendors initially restricted to offering just produce, packaged foods and soap. No ready-to-eat food will be offered or other types of products.
"As our state, our county, and community show signs of health and improvement, the market will gradually invite back the artisanal and ready-to-eat food vendors that we all look forward to seeing year after year," Chamber President Maura Durham said.
Market Director Chad Burns said, "We will offer an alternative to those who want to pick up fresh food in fresh air and return to their homes safely to enjoy."
The market, which operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is starting two weeks later than normal and is scheduled to go on weekly through the last Saturday in October.
"The Duneland Chamber of Commerce has been monitoring other markets across the nation and learning best practices in the COVID-19 era," the group said.
The news comes in the wake of the announcement that the St. John farmer's market is set to open Sunday in the parking lot of the Community Outpatient Center, 9660 Wicker Ave.
Town Councilman Wayne Pondinas urged his fellow council members last week to push back the start date.
"I think we should defer it to a later date, and I don't think this area has reached the peak for the pandemic yet," he said. "I think we've got a few more weeks."
The Coffee Creek Farmer's Market, also held in Chesterton, is slated to begin its weekly season May 6 at the Coffee Creek pavilion parking lot at 178 E Sidewalk Rd, according to its website.
There is no mention of COVID-19 on the market's website. The market takes place from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The Valparaiso Market has posted on its Facebook page that it will kick off its season June 2 at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza at 63 Lafayette St.
The market is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 17.
