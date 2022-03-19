Chesterton explores quiet zones at two railroad crossings

CHESTERTON — The Town Council is considering designating quiet zones at two railroad crossings.

If so, it would be the first such zones in Porter County. Quiet zones already exist in Dyer, Griffith, Highland, Munster, Schererville and Whiting, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Two quiet zones — along the CSX and Norfolk Southern routes — would cost the town $1.27 million to $1.49 million, estimated Dan Fregia, vice president of operations for Rio Grande Pacific Technology.

“I didn’t ever envision doing every crossing in town at once,” Councilman James Ton, R-1st, said. “We thought it for economic development, principally.”

The town could decide to do the Norfolk Southern line first and do the CSX line later, Fregia said.

“I’m just trying to get the biggest bang for the buck,” Ton said. “This whole thing started with Thomas Centennial Park.”

When a train passes through downtown Chesterton, it blows a whistle to warn motorists and others to keep the railroad crossing clear. That interrupts events at the downtown park, affecting everything from movies to concerts to the European Market and other events.

The Norfolk Southern line would cost about $745,000, Fregia said. The quiet zone would include the crossings on South Calumet Road; Fourth, Eighth and 15th streets; and Jackson Boulevard/Wagner Road.

“You’re talking about four trains a day on the CSX, and 83 trains a day on NS,” Ton said.

A quiet zone involves intersection improvements to keep vehicles from going around crossing gates. That can include medians, gates all the way across the intersection on both sides of the tracks and more. At the Jackson/Wagner crossing, Fregia recommends also upgrading the lights to LED for greater visibility.

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said that when his town established a quiet zone downtown, the town negotiated with Canadian National Railroad to have the railroad fund the full costs of improvements at all of the intersections.

The FRA requires locomotives to blow their horn 15 to 20 seconds before entering a public crossing. Trains traveling more than 60 mph must begin blowing the horn more than one-quarter mile before a public crossing and keep blowing the horn until the train is in the crossing.

The FRA allows municipalities and counties to establish quiet zones, but that comes with conditions attached. A quiet zone must be at least one-half mile long, meaning one-quarter mile on each side of a crossing. If there’s another crossing that close, it automatically is included in the quiet zone. Chesterton couldn’t make a shorter quiet zone than Fregia’s recommendation because there are so many crossings throughout town.

Establishing a quiet zone requires 18 to 24 months. Even after the crossing upgrades are in place, there’s a three-month transition period for train operators to get used to the new quiet zone.

The council took Fregia’s report under advisement with no plan in place on how to afford either of the proposed quiet zones.

