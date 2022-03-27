Chesterton hailed as 'premier' community

CHESTERTON — The town experienced a big leap from $2.3 million to nearly $24 million in commercial construction and remodeling activity last year from the year prior, Town Manager Dave Cincoski said.

That momentum appears to be continuing into this year with a couple other multimillion-dollar projects already on the books, he said.

"What these numbers demonstrate, I believe, is that the town of Chesterton has not only weathered the COVID-19 pandemic but is coming out of it thriving," Cincoski said. "Chesterton’s excellent location - anchored at either end by Interstate 94 and Interstate 90 and just a couple of miles from the Dunes and Dune Park Station - its growing housing stock and quiet neighborhoods, its many amenities and the high quality of life here, all make this town one of the premier communities in Northwest Indiana to move to and develop in."

Last year's major developments include the construction of the Aldi store along Indian Boundary Road, the Dune Grass Surgical Suites just east of Ind. 49 and Republic Services' new office building on Wabash Avenue and the rebuild of The Allure on the Lake, two years after it was destroyed by fire, Cincoski said.

Ground also was broke on the Kenneth J. Allen Law Group's flagship office at Coffee Creek Center, which is a $13.3 million investment in the town.

Allen said Chesterton officials have been "very professional and welcoming."

"They understand the value a project like ours brings to the community, and they’ve worked diligently to help bring our development to life - for which we’re quite grateful," he said. "The Town realizes that a 40,000-square-foot professional building like ours, built with union labor in a high-traffic area, not only provides high-paying construction and professional jobs, but serves as a catalyst for other, future development."

Allen lauded town government officials as exemplifying "good government - government that works for the community and the businesses sustaining it. We’re very happy we chose to build here and we plan to become valuable, contributing members to this wonderful town."

Cincoski said 2022 has started out strong with building permits issued to two more multi-million projects in January.

One of those permits is for NorthShore Health's $3.5-million remodel of the former Duneland Resale Shop building at 801 Broadway, he said. The healthcare provider will be relocating from West Indiana Avenue and greatly expanding its services.

NorthShore's Director of Marketing and Patient Relations Tricia Hall said the provider needed a larger space to bring services together and add new specialties.

"The new location will allow NorthShore to add additional providers to family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN and substance abuse," she said. "It will also allow us to add chiropractic, vision, dental, X-ray, pharmacy and mental health counselors."

The new site is scheduled to open early summer, Hall said.

"NorthShore's commitment to the community expands beyond healthcare including modifying the new space to allow the food pantry to continue to operate from this location same as the Chesterton Retail Shop did," she said.

"NorthShore is also partnering with other entities in the community including onsite healthcare and classes as the Duneland YMCA and a school clinic with both onsite and telehealth services for students during the school day."

The other major project so far this year is a $3.55 million addition to the Lakeshore Ambulatory Surgery Center, Cincoski said.

He said 24 existing businesses have invested a combined $3.2 million in remodels, more than double the value in 2020.

Residential construction is also strong with 112 single-family home starts last year, compared to 58 in 2020, Cincoski said.

Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism and co-chair the Chesterton Branding Leadership Team, said the team launched the Upsadaisy Market last fall.

The new effort will start in May and operate on Sundays through October in same downtown location as Chesterton's European Market, which is open on Saturdays, she said.

"The Upsadaisy Market is completely different than the European Market and is not competing with the European Market but complimenting it," Weimer said. "The goal is to give visitors a reason to stay longer in our destination and experience downtown Chesterton on Sunday. It also provides the locals with another unique market."

The CBLT is also planning a follow-up to last year's Gnome Place Like Home campaign, which featured gnomes hidden around the local business community.

"The new campaign will be similar in concept that businesses will be able to participate and visitors and residents will seek to find the unique items hidden at each business," she said.

The goal of the CBLT is to create a stronger connection between the visitors to the Indiana Dunes and Chesterton, Weimer said.

"The CBLT believes creating unique events will drive additional visitor traffic to Chesterton, while at the same time giving locals new fun things to do in their own community," she said.

