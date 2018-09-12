Chesterton High School remembers 9/11

After school on Monday, Chesterton High School staff and student volunteers, under the direction of CHS support staff member Mary Beth Whitmer, continued the tradition the O'Keefe family began in 2007 of placing 2,977 small U.S. flags in the grassy area in front of the CHS stadium along 11th Street.
Each flag bears the name of a soul lost 17 years ago in the tragic attacks on America. The flags will be on display until the end of the day. The O'Keefe family began this tradition the year after the 9/11 tragedies and have continued ever since.
“This year was a little different on the set-up of the flags,” Whitmer said. “We had to place the flags in the afternoon the day before due to the school corporation’s first scheduled eLearning day.” Students and members of the CHS staff were cognizant of the importance of continuing the tradition that our community has come to appreciate in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 event. Students from the wrestling team, Social Justice League, International Baccalaureate, National Honor Society, as well as many other students, were there to help, in addition to CHS faculty members Chris Joll, Mitch Nelson and Whitmer.