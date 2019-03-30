CHESTERTON — When Town Manager Bernie Doyle looks around town, he sees something unique — neighborhoods rather than subdivisions.
It's all part of what he calls "community by design" and it's just part of what sets the town apart from others in the area, he said.
"Chesterton fits that kind-of-just-right category," Doyle said of the medium size of the community.
The community's uniqueness is no secret, judging by the 24 percent growth reported in the last Census.
"We are on track to match if not exceed that with the upcoming Census," he said.
There are close to 1,000 new single-family units, townhomes and upscale apartments under construction by some of the Region's most respected builders, Doyle said.
"We've got plenty of room to grow," he said.
The east side of Ind. 49 is now lined with the advanced care units of Symphony of Chesterton and Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center. The site is also home to the independent living units of Residences at Coffee Creek and StoryPoint.
These facilities contribute to the community designating itself as a destination for health care providers, Doyle said. In addition to the nearby Porter Regional Hospital, local affiliated facilities and Franciscan Health, the town is also home to a dialysis center and Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute.
"As a result, we’re seeing an increase in medical tourism," he said.
This has helped fuel plans for two new hotels and a new restaurant just east of Ind. 49 near the entrance to the toll road.
There is also life returning to the downtown area, said Maura Durham, president of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.
A series of niche, boutique-types of businesses will be opening soon in buildings that have not been occupied in years, she said. The surge is coming as a result of former residents returning with the time and resources to invest in the town, as well as current businesses expanding.
"We're going to see a lot of action happening downtown," Durham said.
The chamber has added a little touch of its own by playing recorded music throughout the downtown, she said.
The community's hometown events also set it apart from other communities, she said. These include the Hometown Holiday Celebration, which involves a nighttime parade, and the weekly summer European Market.
"You get that small-town feeling," she said.
Chesterton also stands out from other communities as a result of its proximity to the Indiana Dunes National Park and Dunes State Park, which Doyle described as a "key driver" to people visiting the area and opting to make it their home.