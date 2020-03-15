Chesterton looks to historic downtown for its future

CHESTERTON — Town Councilman James Ton said he was happy to see the Running Vines Winery recently move over to the long-vacant historic 101 Broadway building at the heart of the downtown area.
Revitalizing the downtown is among the top priorities for Ton and other town officials as they look to the future of the growing Duneland community.
Key to that downtown revitalization is quieting the horns from the many trains that pass each day through several crossings in that area of the community, Ton said.
A cost analysis is currently underway considering the change would require significant upgrades at the downtown crossings at Calumet Road and 4th, 8th and 15th streets, he said. The crossings will have to be reconstructed with safety devices to prevent the ability of vehicles going around the gates.
Town Councilwoman Jennifer Fisher said quieting the trains is vital to the success of the downtown revitalization.
"I think that would certainly make that area more business friendly," she said.
The passing train horns are loud enough that it has interrupted Town Council meetings, she said.
Work already underway on that downtown revitalization plan includes the extension of sidewalks along Broadway to allow room for outdoor dining, Ton said. Part of that work is done and additional parking for the downtown has been created along the nearby Indiana Avenue.
The revitalization is not only focused on the future, but also to help improve the many happenings already occurring in the downtown, he said. These include the weekly European Market, and special events such as the Bark in the Park and the Corkscrew and Brew.
"We want to really emphasize our festivals," Ton said.
Fisher said she is part of a team working on better branding the downtown.
"I do think we could do better marketing our downtown Chesterton area," she said. "It is a priority for me. That's what the residents want."
Ton said he serves as president of the revitalized Chesterton Economic Development Co., which is using tax abatement proceeds and federal revenue sharing money to make low-interest loans for new businesses and improvements to those already in the downtown area.
The town is also looking to the future with residential growth. The large Easton Park residential development is well underway on the town's far east side and a few other subdivisions are going in to the west, he said.
"A lot of growth going on," he said.
Town Council President Sharon Darnell said all the residential growth shows people want to be in Chesterton.
"Our housing market is stellar," she said.
But it's business growth that brings in a higher amount of revenue to the town and that is part of what she is focused on for the future.
The town has extended utilities to the south past the Indiana Toll Road and that area is being marketed for commercial growth, Darnell said.
The Kmart building near the corner of Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road was also torn down recently, clearing the way for new commercial development in that area, she said.
There are also existing buildings along Broadway that are available for businesses and empty lots that could be zoned for that use, she said.
"That's my big deal - get businesses here," she said.
Fisher said there have been plenty of rumors about the future use of the prominent intersection at Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road where the Kmart building once stood. But she had yet to see any proposal.
"It is our understanding there is going to be retail development there," she said.
She said there is support in the community for something other than big box stores.
"I think Chesterton has a charm," she said.
Ton said there are also plans to extend the town's $2 million fiber optic project, which has succeeded in improving communications for existing businesses and drawing in new businesses.
"We're open and available for business," he said of the community.