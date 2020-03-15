Chesterton looks to historic downtown for its future

But it's business growth that brings in a higher amount of revenue to the town and that is part of what she is focused on for the future.

The town has extended utilities to the south past the Indiana Toll Road and that area is being marketed for commercial growth, Darnell said.

The Kmart building near the corner of Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road was also torn down recently, clearing the way for new commercial development in that area, she said.

There are also existing buildings along Broadway that are available for businesses and empty lots that could be zoned for that use, she said.

"That's my big deal - get businesses here," she said.

Fisher said there have been plenty of rumors about the future use of the prominent intersection at Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road where the Kmart building once stood. But she had yet to see any proposal.

"It is our understanding there is going to be retail development there," she said.

She said there is support in the community for something other than big box stores.

"I think Chesterton has a charm," she said.