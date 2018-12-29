CHESTERTON — After several months of negotiations, firefighters and officials have reached an agreement on the 2019 contract.
The contract was approved this week by the Town Council.
It was also unanimously approved by firefighters, Chesterton Firefighters Local 4600 president Steve Williams said.
Town Attorney Charles Lukmann said union and town officials had a successful session on Dec. 21 to settle the one last issue in the contract.
The sticking point in negotiations since May was the possible loss of 96 hours of paid time off.
In previous years, firefighters received a standard 96 hours of paid time off each year to compensate for working 24-hour shifts and the implications of overtime. This year, however, it was discovered contract language regarding the paid time off was contrary to federal labor laws.
In fixing the contract language, the proposed contract dropped the paid time off benefit.
The issue was resolved, Williams said, adding the 96 hours of paid time off was restored in the new contract.
Firefighters received a 2 percent pay increase within the contract, the same as most other town employees.