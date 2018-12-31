CHESTERTON — Town officials won't take action on a controversial annexation, at least not in the near future.
With neighbors of the 59 acres along County Road 1100 North, across from Dogwood Park, packing the town's meeting hall, the Town Council recently voted to table the annexation request.
"The plan of development needs to be worked on," Councilman Emerson DeLaney, R-5th, said at the beginning of the meeting before motioning the annexation be tabled until developers bring back a better development plan.
The rest of the council agreed, voting unanimously to put the annexation on the back burner.
That doesn't mean, however, the property owned by PSR LLC won't eventually be brought into the town's borders. DeLaney said it is conceivable the developer could come up with a better plan and bring it back before the council sometime next year.
Even if they do and if the town favors the new plan, the annexation wouldn't be effective until 2020, DeLaney said. A state law prohibits municipalities from annexing property the year prior to a federal census year.
PSR LLC had proposed to develop about 25 of the 59 acres, including 17 single-family homes, nine paired patio homes, nine triplexes and two commercial buildings.
"Once the ordinance is tabled, it takes a motion, a second and a vote to remove it from the table," Councilman Jim Ton, R-1st, told residents, adding he hopes there will be "some conversation" on the development. Ton said he would not vote to remove the proposal from the table at this time.
Resident Ron Zachara told council members about 400 people had signed a petition against the development out of concerns the proposal did not fit in with surrounding residential neighborhoods.
"I felt it was going too fast and didn't go with the flow of my neighborhood," resident Mike Candiano said.
Others expressed concerns about traffic, drainage and neighboring wetlands being affected by the proposed development.
Resident Alan Hammond, however, told the council he supported annexation of the area because it would increase the town's tax base and allow the town to have more control over development of the land.