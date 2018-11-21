CHESTERTON — Gone are the red portable toilets that dotted historic Thomas Centennial Park downtown.
Wednesday they were officially replaced with a shiny black and gold restored Monon boxcar, which is now serving as a downtown public restroom facility. It's something officials said was a long time in coming. The ribbon cutting and opening of the facility came just in time for the Hometown Holiday Celebration on Saturday, which centers around the park and downtown.
"This has filled a major need in the downtown area," said Lloyd "Buck" Kittredge, Chesterton Town Council president. Securing and restoring the boxcar and adjacent caboose was a major collaboration between businesses, officials and residents.
The project began in 2015 when the Chesterton Park Board issued a bond which included funding for a restroom facility at the downtown park. During the planning, it was suggested to keep with the railroad theme of the area and use a boxcar for the restroom facility.
With $250,000 from the park bond and a Patronicity crowdfunding campaign in April, the town received $31,000 in matching funds through CreatINg Places, a crowd-granting program by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The boxcar and caboose were refurbished and painted by Preferred Contractor Services of Michigan City and delivered to the set of tracks adjacent to the Duneland Chamber of Commerce building this summer. Larson Danielson Construction retrofitted the 1960s boxcar into public restrooms.
Jennifer Gadzala, project manager, said the new facility is fully heated and air conditioned for year-around use and has a baby changing station in both the men's and women's restrooms.
Gadzala said there were 140 donations to the crowdfunding campaign, and 5,100 customers at Hopkins Ace Hardware participated in a register roundup campaign to raise money for the project.
Jacob Sipe, executive director for the IHCDA, said CreatINg Places was an initiative to activate communities to do something creative and innovative.
"Your goal was to raise $31,000 in 45 days. You raised close to $46,000," Sipe told the nearly 100 people gathered at the park for the ribbon cutting ceremony. "You set the bar high for other communities in our state who want to do something like this."
The red-and-white Northfolk Southern caboose will be the next project, Gadzala said, with plans to finish it into a comfort station and activity center. That will begin when additional money is raised.