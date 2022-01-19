Chesterton swears in 2 new police officers

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Police Department has sworn in two new officers, both hired away from the Michigan City Police Department.

Officer Arwen LaMotte has over eight years of experience with the MCPD, as well as several years of part-time police experience with the Indiana University Police Department, Police Chief Tim Richardson told the Town Council recently.

During her tenure in Michigan City, she worked in patrol and, for the past several years, was assigned to the investigative division. As a detective, she investigated myriad crimes, from property crimes to sex offenses, shootings, stabbings and homicides.

LaMotte holds a master’s degree in criminal justice. In 2021, she was named Michigan City’s police officer of the year.

Her husband is a supervisor with the Valparaiso Police Department.

Officer Justin Frever has over 16 years of law enforcement experience, including 13 years with MCPD and three years with the Scottsdale, Arizona, police department. He has worked in patrol both as an officer and as a supervisor.

Frever has been assigned to the investigative division, where he worked five years with the drug task force.