PORTAGE — A Chicago child wading in Lake Michigan off the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach was swept away by the current and drowned Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The tragedy unfolded when the Porter County 911 Center received a report of a child missing in Lake Michigan near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach shortly before 5 p.m., according to a statement released by IDNR.

"Responders from multiple agencies arrived and located the child in the water near Ogden Dunes at 5:11 p.m.," the statement said.

"The child was removed from the water and taken to a waiting ambulance," according to IDNR. "Lifesaving measures were started, and the boy was transported to Northwest Health–Portage hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy was completed this morning and the cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning."

The IDNR said the drowned child was 7-years-old.

"The identities of those involved are being withheld to allow for proper family notifications," IDNR said.

"Investigations have revealed the boy was playing in waist-deep water before entering deeper water," according to the IDNR statement. "A witness reported it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore. A family member entered the water in attempt to rescue the boy but also was caught in a current and lost sight of the boy."

The National Weather Service had put a beach hazard statement in effect at the time of the incident, IDNR said.

The drowning remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Police.

7 ways to avoid drowning 7 ways to avoid drowning 1. Check the conditions ahead of time. 3. Flip, float and follow. 4. If you're caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. 5. Don't panic. 6. If you see someone struggling in the water, get them something that floats. 7. Stay away from rock walls, piers and other structures.