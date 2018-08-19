Chris and Lou to perform A Beatles Celebration concert Aug. 28

PORTAGE — Chris and Lou will perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park. This is part of the Portage 2018 Summer Music Series at 2100 Willowcreek Road.
Chris Sulcer and Lou Samaniego have been a Northwest Indiana/Chicago area favorite music attraction since the two teamed up in 2004. Concertgoers may purchase food and drink and a cash bar will also be on the premises. Donations of nonperishable food, personal items and paper products for the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter are welcomed for collection at every concert, but are not required.
Call 219-762-3300 or Portage Parks and Recreation at 219-762-1675.