Clancy now leads Porter County Dems

PORTAGE — Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy has won his easiest election. He was unopposed for the chairmanship of the Porter County Democratic Party. He didn’t even have to campaign.

He’s no stranger to politics, though, having been involved for 49 years by his count. He was 8 years old when he helped his grandfather work a precinct.

Clancy learned tenacity from his grandfather, along with standing up for what you believe in. “Either lead, follow or get out of the way,” he said.

Clancy replaces Drew Wenger, who resigned to focus on family, friends and his real estate appraisal firm.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity and always enjoy a good challenge,” Clancy said. “I think I’ve been in boot camp for 30 years.”

“I knew that the former chairman was resigning, and I wanted the opportunity to help some good candidates through this election and maybe into the future,” he said.

Clancy plans to bring different organizations together so that everyone is working together. The Democratic Party is known as a big tent party, with leftists and centrists but one common goal, he said.

“I think you have to have one campaign and one message,” he said.

Bitter partisanship isn’t on Clancy’s agenda. “I was not in that world. It really wasn’t on my radar,” he said.

“I’m sick and tired of a lot of the negativity and vile politics nationally and want to find common ground,” Clancy said.

In Porter County, there are two Republican and one Democratic county commissioners, and county offices often go back and forth between the two parties, Clancy noted. “I want to define Porter County as educated voters.”

The county is marking its first year of using vote centers instead of requiring voters to go to a specific polling place based on where they live. Clancy wants to make voting even easier to address low voter turnout.

“I think we as a country just need to do a better job,” he said. “If you can pay your mortgage with your thumb, I don’t see why you can’t vote with your thumb.”

“I don’t understand for the life of me why election day isn’t a national holiday,” he said.

Turnout is higher during presidential elections, but Clancy observed that local politics affect lives more than most national issues. Streetlights, police and fire protection and parks are all issues that are decided by local officials, he noted.

Looking toward the November election, Clancy made just one prediction: “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised,” nationally and locally.