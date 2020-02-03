CMS music students perform with All-Region Ensembles

CHESTERTON — This year, Chesterton Middle School (CMS) had 16 students selected for the Indiana All-Region Band and Orchestra.

Northwest Indiana students are selected for these groups through application and teacher recommendation.

Some of the criteria include class performance, solo and ensemble participation, and private lessons experience. The students chosen receive an entire folder of music to prepare, mostly on their own, then meet together with students selected from middle school music programs in Northwest Indiana.

These honor ensembles come together quickly due to the talent of the students and the expertise of the guest conductor selected to work with the group.

"The rehearsal day is long, but it’s amazing to see how students from so many different schools can come together and perform at such a high level in just one day," said CMS Orchestra Director Erin Gerig.

The 2019 All-Region Orchestra included CMS students Emmalise Adcock, Gage Adcock, Logan Arthur, Arianna Berry, Madison Buckley, Adrian Dooley, Jordyce Fornelli, Madeline Jakel, Hailey Jalovecky and Ira Kashyap.

The 2019 All-Region Band included CMS students Sarah Bennett, Abigail Elliott, Matthew Haubold, Nathan Nix, Allison Novreske and Chloe Wring.

