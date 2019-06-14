Cocoa powder, jugs of pool chemicals and batteries on roadway after I-94 crash near Burns Harbor

BURNS HARBOR — Cocoa powder, lithium batteries and jugs of pool chemicals were strewn across the roadway following a crash between two semitrailers on eastbound Interstate 94 early Friday, police say.
The trucks collided about 3:40 a.m. as one attempted to pass the other, which was parked on the shoulder, police said. But the trailer ended up clipping the stopped semi, with both losing their loads.
While the accident didn't cause any injuries, all lanes have been closed down for extended clean-up, causing "a pretty nasty traffic back-up."
"It's just a mess," Cpl. Eric Rot said. "Cocoa powder is everywhere."
Rot said clean-up is expected to continue for 3 to 4 more hours, with traffic being diverted to U.S. 20. Drivers can return to the interstate by taking the exit at U.S. 19.
Since the jugs of pool chemicals didn't open, hazmat officials have not been called in, Rot said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information is available.