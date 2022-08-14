Commissioner opposes opera house spending plan

VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said he opposes spending $6.5 million to renovate and expand the Memorial Opera House.

“I think it’s irresponsible at best to even consider it,” Biggs said.

The county is at least $2 million in the red when it comes to maintaining roads each year, the county ambulance system doesn’t have a funding source and the results of a wage study aren’t in yet, he said. County employees are leaving for better-paying jobs elsewhere.

“It is the wrong project at the wrong time using the wrong amount of money,” Biggs said.

His heated comments came after resident Dawn Pelac criticized the Memorial Opera House plan at the recent Board of Commissioners meeting.

“You know that inflation is hurting us, right?” she asked.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, corrected Pelac on the estimated cost. “It’s still a lot of money,” Blaney acknowledged. She still supports it, though.

“In a time of economic distress, community gathering and the arts are very important,” she said.

Blaney plans to ask the Porter County Foundation board — the three commissioners and the seven County Council members — to use interest money to pay for the project.

The plan calls for extensive work on the existing building, including masonry, plumbing, electrical and HVAC work, along with building a connector to join it with the 1861 Sheriff’s Residence next door. The Sheriff’s Residence, which formerly housed the Porter County Museum, would be used for storage and office space to create more room at the opera house.

“This is not about the county putting on productions,” resident John Glusac said. “This is about the county preserving an asset it already has.”

“Not addressing something new doesn’t save you money. It just costs you more” in the future, he said.

Glusac urged the commissioners to uphold the promise to veterans that the building would remain a place for the community to come together, he added.

“When did county government vote to be in the theater business? When did county government vote to be in the entertainment business?" Biggs asked.

Ticket sales, grants and the Memorial Opera House Foundation cover operating costs, Blaney said. The county owns and maintains the building.

“Nobody talking about this dislikes the opera house,” Biggs said. He wouldn’t oppose work to preserve the building without the connector included. “Public tax dollars shouldn’t be used to expand operations there,” he added.

Biggs suggested a public-private partnership be considered. “The whole conversation over the past year has just spun out of control,” he said.

Public outcry over a proposal to include the project in the county’s American Rescue Plan Act budget led Blaney to pull it from consideration for that purpose. It did qualify, though, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

County Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said the council asked for a specific study on county capital project needs. The most recent bond issue included renovating a string of county-owned buildings, but the jail, the county garage in Center Township and the opera house were excluded for possible consideration later.

“I’m uncertain why this is drawing such ire,” Graham said. “The longer we put this off, the more it’s going to cost.”

“Is there ever a good time for anything?” resident Linda Rodenbarger said. “I want it to stay forever.”