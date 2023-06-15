VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners plans to structure lease terms for the historic sheriff’s residence to avoid County Council scrutiny of any new lease.

Under state law, the commissioners can lease the 1860 building for under $25,000 a year for up to three years without the council’s approval.

Getting the main floor of the landmark structure ready for the new tenant, if any, would cost $120,000, about 60% more than the three-year lease would generate.

“It’s a beautiful building,” Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said. “I just hate to see that structure not being used and not being revitalized in any way.”

“The alternative here is to do our original Memorial Opera House plan,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.

That plan included a connection between the 1893 Memorial Opera House and the 1860 sheriff’s residence to add accessible restrooms and a larger gathering space.

An addition that would just add accessible restrooms would cost $2 million, Regnitz said.

The council asked Blaney to urge the commissioners to consider the original expansion plan. “I don’t think the council is dead-set against the expansion,” she said.

Blaney also asked whether the Memorial Opera House employees would be allowed to use the second floor of the adjacent sheriff’s residence.

“It’s not finished. We had to renovate it first,” Regnitz said. “I don’t see the sheriff’s residence and the MOH connected,” she added.

Instead, she’s offering office space in the courthouse for three members of the opera house staff to use during renovations of the opera house, pegged at up to $5 million.

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, said the cost of the expansion, which he believes would be $9 million, is the only reason he opposes the plan.

Other buildings are a bigger priority, he said, although the opera house does require extensive exterior and interior renovations.

“We have a lot of things we need to work with the council on, and I believe this is important to them,” Blaney said.

“We’ve discussed this issue for the last four years ad nauseam,” Biggs said.

In related business, the commissioners on Tuesday also voted to pay Schmidt Associates an additional $100,000 for the firm’s plans for the opera house renovation minus the connector.

“If we change direction here, it’s going to cost us $100,000. But if we don’t change direction, it’s going to cost us millions,” Biggs said.

Scott Cherry, of Skillman Construction, is planning two separate bid packages — one for the urgent exterior work and another for HVAC and other systems — at the commissioners’ direction. The second phase would be scheduled around planned events at the venue.

Valparaiso resident Dawn Miller, who has been a vocal opponent of the opera house expansion, told the commissioners she has changed her mind based on what she heard at Tuesday’s meeting. “My opinion has changed. Do the build-out,” she said.

“There’s a big difference between $5 million and $9.5 million,” Biggs said. The council previously appropriated $5 million for the opera house project but changed its mind when the commissioners effectively nixed the expansion plan this year.

The Memorial Opera House Foundation offered to help pay for the expansion project, chipping in $2 million, but didn’t want to contribute after the expansion was off the table.

The foundation also wanted five years to raise that $2 million, Biggs said.