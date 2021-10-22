 Skip to main content
Concerns over Valpo bridges force longer lane closures on Ind. 49, state says
Lane closures on Ind. 49 north of Ind. 2 in Valparaiso will remain in place through July due to unsafe conditions discovered on bridges over Evans Avenue and the Grand Trunk Western Railroad, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

"We know many people will ask 'can't you open up the lanes for winter?' but unfortunately, the answer is no due to safety concerns," the state said. "The poor condition of the deteriorating bridge decks means that lane closures will need to remain in place until the full deck replacements can be completed."

During the bridge deck overlay project that was set to end this month, it was discovered that the two bridges in question were in much worse condition than originally thought, according to INDOT.

"These unforeseen circumstances led to a change in the scope of the project, and we will now be doing total deck replacements for both bridges," the state announced. "Due to this change, there was not enough time left in the 2021 construction season to both design and construct the new bridge decks so that work will take place in spring/summer of 2022."

"Safety is at the forefront of everything we do here at INDOT so we hope you will understand why these decisions have been made (although we totally support that you don't have to like it)," the agency said.

