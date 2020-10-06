Consultant takes stock of opera house repair needs

VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House’s brick exterior needs work. That’s obvious from looking at the building’s east and south sides.

Mortar is crumbling, and so are some of the bricks.

“Before we start tearing into it,” though, the Board of Commissioners wants to know what the real condition of the brick is, President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

A grant secured a couple of years ago offered recommendations for the structure.

“There’s a lot to do in these old buildings,” Good said.

The Memorial Opera House is more than a century old.

“In any building, it always starts with the foundation and the skin,” Good said. “That’s our biggest concern there, is the condition of the exterior brick.”

The commissioners recently voted to hire Schmidt Associates, which specializes in masonry work for historical buildings, to take core samples and see what needs to be done.

“Before we get to tearing into it for remodeling or renovation, we need to know what we’re tearing into,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.