VALPARAISO — Contracts for the next round of remodeling at the Porter County Courthouse here are expected to be awarded next Tuesday.
Bids for restroom renovations and other work at the building were opened Tuesday.
“We’ve got a few more projects coming down the road,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, told the contractors waiting to see what their competitors bid.
Bids received included:
- General trades: Gariup Construction, $1,086,500, with an alternate of $7,000 for toilet partitions; Gibson-Lewis, $1,226,400, with an alternate of $6,500; and Hasse Construction, $1,089,000, with an alternate of $8,500.
- Flooring: Master Tile, $94,000; Midwest Tile & Interiors, $55,775.
- Mechanical/plumbing: Mechanical Concepts, $76,800; Gatlin Plumbing and Heating, $71,500.
- Electrical: Circle R Electric, $183,200, with a $28,900 alternate for light fixtures and associated work; EMCOR Hyre Electric, $172,435; with an alternate of $37,596.