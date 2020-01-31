You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus ruled out in Porter County patient, health officials say
A person in Porter County who was being isolated amid concerns over the coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, local health officials reported Friday.

The unidentified person, who was traveling through Porter County, was flagged Monday for possibly contracting the virus because a travel history and physical symptoms met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "criteria for novel coronavirus investigation," according to a news release from the Porter County Health Department.

"In consultation with Indiana State Department of Health, the patient was hospitalized, infection control protocols were implemented. Subsequently, laboratory testing performed by the (CDC) was negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus. The individual’s condition improved, and the individual was discharged (Friday), with no further risk to the public," Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County health officer, said in the release.

No other such cases have been identified in Northwest Indiana to date.

Nick Doffin, Lake County Health Department administrator, and Tony Mancuso, LaPorte County Health Department administrator, said Wednesday there is no indication of anyone in their counties affected by the virus.

Local health officials and hospitals remain on guard as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in China and confirmed cases in the United States rise.

"The successful handling of this (week's) situation is attributable to the collaboration with local, state and federal agencies charged with preserving and protecting public health and safety," Stamp said.

