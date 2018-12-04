VALPARAISO — Officials say 26-year-old Zachary Taylor appears to have fallen to his death from the former ANCO factory water tower at 360 S. Campbell St.
An autopsy revealed the young Valparaiso man died of blunt force trauma, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris announced Tuesday morning.
The results of toxicology tests are expected back in two weeks, Harris said.
Valparaiso police discovered the body at 2:40 p.m. Sunday after responding to reports of a man down in the area in question.
"Upon arrival, a male subject was located, deceased, in the south parking lot of the structure," police said. "There were no obvious signs of foul play; however, the incident remains under investigation."
The investigation is being carried out by the coroner's office and police.
The former furniture store that was housed at at 360 S. Campbell St. is now owned by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.