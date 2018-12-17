Try 1 month for 99¢
The Chesterton Advisory Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Its agenda includes a review of the concept plat for PSR, LLC, a proposed residential and community development near Dogwood Park. The date was incorrect in the original story.

Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.