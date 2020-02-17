Country music star Lambert donates $3,000 to Lakeshore Paws

VALPARAISO — The lives of 10 Northwest Indiana dogs will be saved thanks to a surprise $3,000 grant from country music star Miranda Lambert.

“It was a total shock,” Lakeshore Paws Executive Director Jeanne Sommer said, when the letter arrived. The nonprofit agency’s grants director hadn’t applied for it.

“I don’t know how she found us,” Sommer said, but the grant is timely.

“We’ve got a lot of heartworm-positive dogs right now,” and the $3,000 will cover the medicine for 10 dogs, she said. A veterinarian on the board donates her services for the shelter.

Having to pay the veterinarian, as well, would cost about $1,000 per dog for the treatment, Sommer said.

Lambert is scheduled to perform at the Porter County Fair on July 24. Tickets range from $50 for reserved seating in the grandstand to $80 for standing-room-only in the pit in front of the stage. Admission to the fair costs extra.

Fair Manager David Bagnall, who booked Lambert for the local concert, said entertainers tend to have certain pet projects they’re passionate about.

Lambert’s passion is caring for shelter dogs, Sommer said. Lambert adopted some for herself, too.