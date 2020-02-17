Country music star Lambert donates $3,000 to Lakeshore Paws

VALPARAISO — The lives of 10 Northwest Indiana dogs will be saved thanks to a surprise $3,000 grant from country music star Miranda Lambert.
“It was a total shock,” Lakeshore Paws Executive Director Jeanne Sommer said, when the letter arrived. The nonprofit agency’s grants director hadn’t applied for it.
“I don’t know how she found us,” Sommer said, but the grant is timely.
“We’ve got a lot of heartworm-positive dogs right now,” and the $3,000 will cover the medicine for 10 dogs, she said. A veterinarian on the board donates her services for the shelter.
Having to pay the veterinarian, as well, would cost about $1,000 per dog for the treatment, Sommer said.
Lambert is scheduled to perform at the Porter County Fair on July 24. Tickets range from $50 for reserved seating in the grandstand to $80 for standing-room-only in the pit in front of the stage. Admission to the fair costs extra.
Fair Manager David Bagnall, who booked Lambert for the local concert, said entertainers tend to have certain pet projects they’re passionate about.
Lambert’s passion is caring for shelter dogs, Sommer said. Lambert adopted some for herself, too.
Lambert is the latest in a series of top talent booked for Porter County Fair concerts. Previous headliners include Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Trace Adkins, all of them top country recording stars.
“Country is the No. 1 genre of music at the moment,” Bagnall said.
“Every year, we try to bring a talent to Porter County that we believe people want to see,” he said. “We’ve worked really hard to get a reputation of putting on good shows.”
Entertainers are taken care of well when they visit, Bagnall said.
Years ago, one group asked for a puppy trained to fetch, Bagnall said. That’s one request that wasn’t granted. But others are easier to accommodate.
“These entertainers are out on the road for weeks at a time,” he said. “It’s different being out on the road away from your family.”
If Lambert wants to see dogs when she visits Valparaiso, Lakeshore Paws would love to have her visit, Sommer said.