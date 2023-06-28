VALPARAISO — Porter County Council and Board of Commissioners members argued to a standstill over work at the Memorial Opera House.

The Republicans on the Board of Commissioners sought $5 million for repairs to the opera house and obtained permission Tuesday, on a split vote, from the Porter County Redevelopment Commission for a loan. It would be used to renovate the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door so it can be leased to a private tenant for up to $25,000 a year.

The majority of the County Council members, however, want to go with the original proposal to renovate both the opera house and sheriff's residence and add a connector to the two so ADA-compliant restrooms can be added, along with additional space for events and mingling.

“I know it’s been a contentious issue,” said Councilman Ronald “Red” Stone, R-1st, who joined the council earlier this year. He proposed allocating the $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the opera house renovations.

Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, wanted specifics on how the money would be used.

“I just want to transfer the money and that’s that,” Stone said.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said the commissioners agreed unanimously to do the opera house renovations in two phases — the exterior first, to prevent further damage, and the interior in a second phase.

But there would be no accessible restrooms included, council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, noted.

That could happen in a future phase, Regnitz said, but it would have cost too much to add them now. She asked the Memorial Opera House Foundation to foot the $2 million bill for them, but the foundation balked.

The original plan, Brickner noted, had buy-in from the foundation. “Why are we deviating from that plan?” he asked.

The commissioners never forwarded a favorable recommendation for that plan, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

The council’s plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds included $5 million for the opera house, making it the largest expenditure for any single project, he said.

That plan also called for giving money to nonprofits. Several council members agreed to do so but only as long as the county would take care of its buildings, Rivas said.

Brickner accused the commissioners of not keeping the council informed on changes to the opera house renovation plans. “There’s been multiple changes to this project since the beginning of the year,” he said.

Had the commissioners gone along with the original plan, the county would not have lost the $2 million commitment from the foundation, he said. “You’ve squandered that.”

“That was a huge issue, was to bring the bathrooms up to grade,” he said.

The last estimate for the full build-out, with the addition included, was $8.5 million, Biggs said.

“That means to fund the whole project we only have to find $1 million? Let’s do it,” Rivas said.

How can the county justify spending that much for a building that doesn’t deliver essential government services, Biggs asked.

The Expo Center renovations cost $5 million, Rivas noted.

“Whether you vote yes or no makes no difference to me,” Biggs said. “This subject matter had dominated our conversations.”

Rivas suggested the commissioners offer a comprehensive financial plan that includes issues like keeping up with paving needs, funding the Willowcreek Road extension, addressing stormwater management needs, the Memorial Opera House and more.

The commissioners have contracted with Baker Tilly for a financial comprehensive plan and hope for a joint meeting with the commissioners, Regnitz said.

In the past, the commissioners and council worked together, Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said. “I think we need to have cooperation."

The council voted 4-2 to deny allocating the $5 million for the opera house renovations, with Republicans Andy Vasquez and Stone — both of whom joined the council this year — voting yes.

PHOTOS: Barker House needs restoration