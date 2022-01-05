 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County Council ousts Park Board vice president
County Council ousts Park Board vice president

Porter County Courthouse stock

Porter County Courthouse

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council signaled it wants a new direction for the county Park Board by replacing one of the board members.

Robert DeRuntz, a Chesterton High School social studies teacher, will replace board Vice President Drew Armstrong, who had sought reappointment to the board.

“There seems to be a little more focus in getting that department over there in a new direction,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said Tuesday night.

“We probably need someone in that area to be active,” he said as the council considered who should serve as council liaison to that department. Michael Brickner, R-At-Large, and Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, were named to that position.

It’s helpful to have conversations with the department head and staff in advance of council meetings, Jessen said. “It gives us an opportunity to do our homework.”

That’s especially important with departments in unusual or transformational times, he said. “I think it would be helpful for us to be more involved, more aware.”

The park department is in the midst of a search for a new superintendent following the resignation of Walter Lenckos last year. Lenckos left for a position at Opportunity Enterprises.

Rivas said he initially thought the Park Board would have two openings, which would have included board President Craig Kenworthy resigning a year early, but that hasn’t happened.

The Park Board had been scheduled to meet Thursday night, but that meeting was postponed and hasn’t been rescheduled.

The council reelected Rivas as president and Jessen as vice president.

“We’ll see if we can do it again and not make anybody mad up here,” Rivas said.

Council attorney Harold Harper was retained, with no increase in cost from last year.

