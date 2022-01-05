County Council ousts Park Board vice president

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council signaled it wants a new direction for the county Park Board by replacing one of the board members.

Robert DeRuntz, a Chesterton High School social studies teacher, will replace board Vice President Drew Armstrong, who had sought reappointment to the board.

“There seems to be a little more focus in getting that department over there in a new direction,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said Tuesday night.

“We probably need someone in that area to be active,” he said as the council considered who should serve as council liaison to that department. Michael Brickner, R-At-Large, and Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, were named to that position.

It’s helpful to have conversations with the department head and staff in advance of council meetings, Jessen said. “It gives us an opportunity to do our homework.”

That’s especially important with departments in unusual or transformational times, he said. “I think it would be helpful for us to be more involved, more aware.”