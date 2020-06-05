COVID-19 pandemic fails to derail veterans court graduation

PORTAGE — Theo Roseberry said after returning from eight months of military duty in Afghanistan, he sensed something was going wrong in his life.
Despite having a comfortable home and second child, Roseberry said he began pointing out every perceived wrong by his wife.
"Alcohol came to put out that flame," he said.
His marriage came to an end and he went into a "crazy cycle" that finally came to a head when he was arrested.
That night in jail set him on a new course in life that resulted Friday in Roseberry joining three other graduates of Porter County's Veterans Court program. Like drug court, qualified offenders are given the opportunity to wipe their records clean or at least reduce the impact of their offenses by successfully completing a highly structured program aimed at helping them overcome drug, alcohol and other problems. If they fail, they face the original penalties for their offenses.
"I don't look at the past as a loss," he said Friday morning. "I had built a life on a lie, and that's death."
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth hosted the graduation ceremony outside in a secured employee parking area at the North County Government Complex in Portage to accommodate precautions required by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a little less formal than we normally do," Drenth told the group of participants, veterans court staff and supporters.
Many in the group wore protective face masks and were seated several feet apart in the hot late morning sun.
Drenth thanked the group of graduates.
"I've seen some tremendous change in the last year and a half," he said.
Graduate Jesse Saunders said he has come through some pretty dark times.
"I could not have have achieved this success alone," he said.
Saunders encouraged other veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and depression to seek help.
"Don't quit," he said.
Graduate Jeff Wyman likened the veterans court program to boot camp where after months of following every order, the day comes when participants are on their own.
Wyman said he was nervous about the court team when he first came in, but that quickly changed.
"You have all done a great job," he said to the court staff.
Graduate Tony Colee also lauded the program.
"I learned so much about myself I never thought possible," he said.
