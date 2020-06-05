COVID-19 pandemic fails to derail veterans court graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Theo Roseberry said after returning from eight months of military duty in Afghanistan, he sensed something was going wrong in his life.

Despite having a comfortable home and second child, Roseberry said he began pointing out every perceived wrong by his wife.

"Alcohol came to put out that flame," he said.

His marriage came to an end and he went into a "crazy cycle" that finally came to a head when he was arrested.

That night in jail set him on a new course in life that resulted Friday in Roseberry joining three other graduates of Porter County's Veterans Court program. Like drug court, qualified offenders are given the opportunity to wipe their records clean or at least reduce the impact of their offenses by successfully completing a highly structured program aimed at helping them overcome drug, alcohol and other problems. If they fail, they face the original penalties for their offenses.

"I don't look at the past as a loss," he said Friday morning. "I had built a life on a lie, and that's death."