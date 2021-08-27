COVID-19 surge forces cancellation of National Park festival

PORTER — The recent surge of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant, has forced the cancellation of the 2021 Apples Festival, according to the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The precaution is being taken because of the expected high visitation of non-vaccinated people and those who do not wear masks outside, the park system announced this week.

Park officials announced earlier this month that the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the Region triggered a requirement that masks be worn in all of its buildings.

"Whether you are vaccinated or not, masks are now required in all buildings within the Indiana Dunes National Park," according to the parks.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.