COVID-19 surge shuts down most visitation at Northwest Health Porter hospitals
COVID-19 surge shuts down most visitation at Northwest Health Porter hospitals

Northwest Health Porter

Northwest Health Chief Operating Officer Lauren Hull, left, holds a banner with Chief Financial Officer Jeff Daneff and Chief Nursing Officer Judy Davidson while recently unveiling the new name of the former Porter Regional Hospital near Chesterton.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic surges back across the Region, Northwest Health Porter is stopping most visitation at its Chesterton-area and Portage hospitals starting today.

The tighter restrictions are enacted as the health care provider confirmed it is caring for 39 in-house patients, about half of whom are Porter County residents, according to Kelly Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications. 

"We want to remind the community to continue wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and observing social distancing guidelines," she said.

Visitors are no longer allowed on patient floors with the exceptions of one visitor at a time for patients in the emergency department, surgery, neonatal intensive care unit (must be a parent), pediatrics unit, labor and delivery unit and patients at the end of life, according to the hospital website.

"No one with any respiratory illness symptoms or fever is allowed to visit," the hospital said.

Also prohibited from visiting are anyone younger than 18, or those who have had contact with someone with a respiratory illness or someone who is COVID positive in the past 14 days.

"Other restrictions for the safety of the patient and our staff who take care of our patients may be added," the health care provider said.

Less than a week ago, it was announced that the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana increased 250% within the past month, and the seven-day positivity rate rose — even as a record number of tests were administered.

Those metrics should be considered an early warning of the virus's most dire consequences: rising hospitalizations and deaths, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

"It's very concerning to see this huge rise in cases, and we're only just starting to see that rise in hospitalizations and deaths," he said.

A total of 489 COVID-19 deaths and 21,194 cases were reported Monday in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic began.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 358 in Lake County, 54 in Porter County, 61 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

