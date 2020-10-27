COVID-19 surge shuts down most visitation at Northwest Health Porter hospitals

CHESTERTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic surges back across the Region, Northwest Health Porter is stopping most visitation at its Chesterton-area and Portage hospitals starting today.

The tighter restrictions are enacted as the health care provider confirmed it is caring for 39 in-house patients, about half of whom are Porter County residents, according to Kelly Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications.

"We want to remind the community to continue wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and observing social distancing guidelines," she said.

Visitors are no longer allowed on patient floors with the exceptions of one visitor at a time for patients in the emergency department, surgery, neonatal intensive care unit (must be a parent), pediatrics unit, labor and delivery unit and patients at the end of life, according to the hospital website.

"No one with any respiratory illness symptoms or fever is allowed to visit," the hospital said.

Also prohibited from visiting are anyone younger than 18, or those who have had contact with someone with a respiratory illness or someone who is COVID positive in the past 14 days.