COVID-19 test results reveal differences by sex, race and age across Region

About the same number of women and men are testing positive for COVID-19 in Porter County, but the picture looks quite a bit different in neighboring Lake and LaPorte counties, according to demographic breakdowns provided by those areas.

More females (538) than males (428) have tested positive in Lake County, while the opposite is true in LaPorte County where 130 males have tested positive as compared to just 21 females.

The LaPorte County figures reflect a portion of the large number of positive test results at the local Westville Correctional Facility.

The number of reported deaths due to COVID-19 are pretty evenly split between the sexes in Lake and Porter counties.

When it comes to age, Lake and Porter counties are seeing the largest number of positive tests results among those between 50 and 59 years of age, according to county data. Yet while Lake County is also seeing a lot of positive results among those 40 to 49 years old and 60 to 69 years old, Porter County's numbers skew more on the younger side.