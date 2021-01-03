COVID delays opening of Valpo library garden

The installation of the lighting means the garden's Christmas lights have brightened the season despite it not being open to the public.

"People are still donating, and there are still a couple of items on the list that people can sponsor. We are still hearing from people who want to help or who just want to get in to see it. The gates are up and are eye-catching, especially the one on the east side for the food truck parking with its dunescape design."

Butz said people are lining up to look at the progress, but they aren't the only ones eager to see the finished product.

"It's been a real treat to watch it being built," said Butz, whose office overlooks the site."I'm looking forward to the spring when the flowers are in bloom and it really pops. I think people will be there all the time, eating their lunch there or just relaxing."

Total cost of the project is expected to be about $841,000, which will all be covered by grants and donations. Most of the funds came from a state Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant of $500,000. The city's Rotary Club donated $100,000 for the naming rights as part of its centennial celebration.