COVID delays opening of Valpo library garden

VALPARAISO — Add one more victim of the COVID-19 virus: The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Rotary Library Garden at the Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Public Library System.
The much-anticipated ceremony for the garden was to be held Dec. 4 as part of the library branch's annual seasonal open house, but library Director Jesse Butz said a spike in the coronavirus infections that put Porter County in the "red" level convinced the library it was not a good time to hold an event expected to draw a large number of people to a confined space.
As luck would have it, Butz said the delay was actually beneficial to the overall project.
"The primary construction is done, but there are still some things to put in," he said. "The big problem is the new concrete can't cure properly if we have to put salt on it for the snow and ice, so we will just wait until spring for the grand opening."
The log furniture is still to be constructed by the city's Arborist Matt McBain, and the security cameras and the Wi-Fi access points are yet to be installed along with the audio equipment for the pavilion for broadcasting events.
Butz said some of the lighting equipment was still on back order when the opening was to be held, and the delay has allowed that to be installed. The cameras and Wi-Fi equipment will be installed starting next week and the log furniture will be done in the spring.
The installation of the lighting means the garden's Christmas lights have brightened the season despite it not being open to the public.
"People are still donating, and there are still a couple of items on the list that people can sponsor. We are still hearing from people who want to help or who just want to get in to see it. The gates are up and are eye-catching, especially the one on the east side for the food truck parking with its dunescape design."
Butz said people are lining up to look at the progress, but they aren't the only ones eager to see the finished product.
"It's been a real treat to watch it being built," said Butz, whose office overlooks the site."I'm looking forward to the spring when the flowers are in bloom and it really pops. I think people will be there all the time, eating their lunch there or just relaxing."
Total cost of the project is expected to be about $841,000, which will all be covered by grants and donations. Most of the funds came from a state Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant of $500,000. The city's Rotary Club donated $100,000 for the naming rights as part of its centennial celebration.
In addition to the last items on the list for which donations are being sought, the library is collecting donations to set up a maintenance fund for the garden.
The rescheduling of the grand opening will be set once the COVID-19 levels have dropped enough for it to be safe, Butz said.