COVID 'red' level triggers restrictions in Porter County; local hospitals strained, officials say

"Now more than ever, with the numbers being what they are, it is important to protect your loved ones and keep them safe," Lynch said. "I know everyone is getting tired of hearing, wear a mask, socially distance and not to gather with your family and friends, but the bottom line is this virus is very serious and we must get serious about protecting ourselves and our loved ones. By following these simple steps outlined by Gov. Holcomb, we all can help keep our city’s COVID numbers down.”