Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Aug. 30-Sept. 6

Adams, Steven, 38, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement

Allen, Travis, 31, North Judson — Failure to appear

Anderson, Jamie, 45, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia

Arnold, Janet, 60, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Barnes, Kasey, 27, Michigan City — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic, driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, hold

Barrett, Jessica, 24, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Bass, Randall, 57, DeMotte — Operating while intoxicated

Bayliss, Alexander, 41, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Beaudreau, Eric, 46, Valparaiso — Sexual battery, battery

Bobo, Jason Jr., 21, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Bridgmon, Steven Jr., 21, Portage — Domestic battery

Brown, Lawrence, 62, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Calhoun, Jacob, 25, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Campbell, Stephen, 54, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated

Castaner, Bethania, 48, Hazelton, Pennsylvania — Invasion of privacy

Caudill, Kenneth, 64, Chesterton —Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Conley, Kyle, 34, Valparaiso — Battery

Cooke, Robert Jr., 34, Wanatah — Reckless driving, specialized driving

Cooper, Erica, 26, Michigan City — Driving while suspended

Cruz-Lopez, 27, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Cruz, Samual, 32, South Bend — Operating while intoxicated

Davidson, Adam, 37, Knox — Failure to appear

Delavallade, Michael, 59, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated

Diaz, Thomas, 26, Chesterton — Hold

Donahue, Jamie, 24, Hebron — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic

Drummer, Demetrius, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Ebling, James, 57, Portage — Theft

Faught, Brandon, 22, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Foster, James, 45, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Freeborn, David, 32, Lansing, Illinois — Possession of hypodermic

Gaines, Joseph, 50, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, leaving scene of accident, no financial responsibility

Giorgi, Nicholas, 27, Chesterton — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Hall, Shannon, 46, Richmond — Revocation of probation

Hammonds, Michael, 24, DeMotte — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Hardy, Misty, 41, Portage — Intimidation, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Harness, Jaden, 19, Portage — Aggravated battery, neglect of dependent

Harper, Kaitlyn, 23, Hobart — Possession of marijuana

Hart, Anthony, 43, Portage — Criminal trespass, criminal mischief

Hawkins, Rakashyah, 46, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, intimidation threats, resisting law enforcement

Heath, Kenzei, 30, South Bend — Possession legend drug, possession of marijuana, never received license

Henry, Cory, 21, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

Hill, Jason, 44, Chesterton — Failure to appear

Holm-Hansen, Adam, 37, Wheatfield — Driving while suspended

Hultquist, Brian, 34, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Huzar, Ashley, 29, Portage — Public intoxication

Johnson, Angelique, 23, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Johnson, Johnny, 58, Burns Harbor — Domestic battery, interference with reporting

Jordan, Jaremy, 26, Indianapolis — Driving while suspended

Jordan, Tangie, 24, Michigan City — Identity deception

Kabelis, Joseph, 19, Chesterton — Possession of cocaine, revocation of probation

Kaminski, Nicholas, 27, Portage — Failure to appear

Kanizar, Malissa, 51, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Kiaurakis, Nathan, 30, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Kisner, Douglas, 48, Battle Creek, Michigan — Hold

Kroll, Michelle, 48, Valparaiso — Possession legend drug, theft, possession of controlled substance

Lacefield, Joseph, 36, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

LeBlanc, Michael, 21, Chesterton — Domestic battery, strangulation, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Leonard, Joshua, 27, Burns Harbor — Leaving scene of accident

Loar, Jack, 27, Valparaiso — Theft

Manzo, Jennifer, 46, Portage — Disorderly conduct

Martinez, Osvaldo, 42, Portage — Driving while suspended

McClure, Jessica, 17, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

McCord, Summer, 18, Chesterton — Theft, possession or consumption

Mendoza-Romo, Rosendo, 47, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Monghan, Mona, 43, Gary — Hold

Moore, Tyler, 23, Portage — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Motley, Kyle, 36, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended

Owens, Kendall, 26, Chesterton — Residing law enforcement

Pabon, Stephanie, 23, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Paulson, Wayne, 74, LaPorte — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Peddle, Riley, 22, Indianapolis — Revocation of probation

Perry, Lataryion, 19, Portage — False reporting, disorderly conduct

Powers, Jeramy, 31, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Remm, Frank, 64, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Rios, Guzman, 34, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated

Ronk, Angelo, 43, Lake Station — Battery

Sine, Taylor, 27, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcemnt, criminal mischief

Smith, Donalyn, 60, Portage — Possession legend drug, public intoxication, hold

Smith, Max Jr., 40, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Stanford, Timothy, 50, Gary — Sexual battery

Stephen, Maranda, 21, Hobart — Possession of cocaine

Stratton, Bart, 57, Westville — Intimidation, disorderly conduct

Stratton, Toni, 53, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct

Sturgell, Stephanie, 35, Valparaiso — Theft

Syson, Isaiah, 23, South Bend — Possessions of paraphernalia

Tanses, Tabatha, 24, Portage — Failure to appear

Travis, Troy, 52, Chesterton — Failure to comply

Tyler, William 33, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Walker, Nixion, 20, Gary — Revocation of probation

Whitby, Kenneth, 59, Chicago — Burglary

Wooley, Rachel, 45, Hebron — Failure to appear

Yiankes, Nick, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Young, Timothy, 61, Rockford, Illinois — Revocation of probation

