Aug. 30-Sept. 6
Adams, Steven, 38, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement
Allen, Travis, 31, North Judson — Failure to appear
Anderson, Jamie, 45, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia
Arnold, Janet, 60, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Barnes, Kasey, 27, Michigan City — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic, driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, hold
Barrett, Jessica, 24, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Bass, Randall, 57, DeMotte — Operating while intoxicated
Bayliss, Alexander, 41, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Beaudreau, Eric, 46, Valparaiso — Sexual battery, battery
Bobo, Jason Jr., 21, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Bridgmon, Steven Jr., 21, Portage — Domestic battery
Brown, Lawrence, 62, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Calhoun, Jacob, 25, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Campbell, Stephen, 54, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated
Castaner, Bethania, 48, Hazelton, Pennsylvania — Invasion of privacy
Caudill, Kenneth, 64, Chesterton —Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Conley, Kyle, 34, Valparaiso — Battery
Cooke, Robert Jr., 34, Wanatah — Reckless driving, specialized driving
Cooper, Erica, 26, Michigan City — Driving while suspended
Cruz-Lopez, 27, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Cruz, Samual, 32, South Bend — Operating while intoxicated
Davidson, Adam, 37, Knox — Failure to appear
Delavallade, Michael, 59, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated
Diaz, Thomas, 26, Chesterton — Hold
Donahue, Jamie, 24, Hebron — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic
Drummer, Demetrius, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Ebling, James, 57, Portage — Theft
Faught, Brandon, 22, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Foster, James, 45, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Freeborn, David, 32, Lansing, Illinois — Possession of hypodermic
Gaines, Joseph, 50, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, leaving scene of accident, no financial responsibility
Giorgi, Nicholas, 27, Chesterton — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Hall, Shannon, 46, Richmond — Revocation of probation
Hammonds, Michael, 24, DeMotte — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Hardy, Misty, 41, Portage — Intimidation, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Harness, Jaden, 19, Portage — Aggravated battery, neglect of dependent
Harper, Kaitlyn, 23, Hobart — Possession of marijuana
Hart, Anthony, 43, Portage — Criminal trespass, criminal mischief
Hawkins, Rakashyah, 46, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, intimidation threats, resisting law enforcement
Heath, Kenzei, 30, South Bend — Possession legend drug, possession of marijuana, never received license
Henry, Cory, 21, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
Hill, Jason, 44, Chesterton — Failure to appear
Holm-Hansen, Adam, 37, Wheatfield — Driving while suspended
Hultquist, Brian, 34, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Huzar, Ashley, 29, Portage — Public intoxication
Johnson, Angelique, 23, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Johnson, Johnny, 58, Burns Harbor — Domestic battery, interference with reporting
Jordan, Jaremy, 26, Indianapolis — Driving while suspended
Jordan, Tangie, 24, Michigan City — Identity deception
Kabelis, Joseph, 19, Chesterton — Possession of cocaine, revocation of probation
Kaminski, Nicholas, 27, Portage — Failure to appear
Kanizar, Malissa, 51, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Kiaurakis, Nathan, 30, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Kisner, Douglas, 48, Battle Creek, Michigan — Hold
Kroll, Michelle, 48, Valparaiso — Possession legend drug, theft, possession of controlled substance
Lacefield, Joseph, 36, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
LeBlanc, Michael, 21, Chesterton — Domestic battery, strangulation, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Leonard, Joshua, 27, Burns Harbor — Leaving scene of accident
Loar, Jack, 27, Valparaiso — Theft
Manzo, Jennifer, 46, Portage — Disorderly conduct
Martinez, Osvaldo, 42, Portage — Driving while suspended
McClure, Jessica, 17, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
McCord, Summer, 18, Chesterton — Theft, possession or consumption
Mendoza-Romo, Rosendo, 47, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Monghan, Mona, 43, Gary — Hold
Moore, Tyler, 23, Portage — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Motley, Kyle, 36, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended
Owens, Kendall, 26, Chesterton — Residing law enforcement
Pabon, Stephanie, 23, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Paulson, Wayne, 74, LaPorte — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Peddle, Riley, 22, Indianapolis — Revocation of probation
Perry, Lataryion, 19, Portage — False reporting, disorderly conduct
Powers, Jeramy, 31, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Remm, Frank, 64, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Rios, Guzman, 34, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated
Ronk, Angelo, 43, Lake Station — Battery
Sine, Taylor, 27, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcemnt, criminal mischief
Smith, Donalyn, 60, Portage — Possession legend drug, public intoxication, hold
Smith, Max Jr., 40, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Stanford, Timothy, 50, Gary — Sexual battery
Stephen, Maranda, 21, Hobart — Possession of cocaine
Stratton, Bart, 57, Westville — Intimidation, disorderly conduct
Stratton, Toni, 53, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct
Sturgell, Stephanie, 35, Valparaiso — Theft
Syson, Isaiah, 23, South Bend — Possessions of paraphernalia
Tanses, Tabatha, 24, Portage — Failure to appear
Travis, Troy, 52, Chesterton — Failure to comply
Tyler, William 33, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Walker, Nixion, 20, Gary — Revocation of probation
Whitby, Kenneth, 59, Chicago — Burglary
Wooley, Rachel, 45, Hebron — Failure to appear
Yiankes, Nick, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Young, Timothy, 61, Rockford, Illinois — Revocation of probation