Sept. 17-Sept. 18
Odell, Dylan, 21, Portage — Strangulation, battery
Hix, Vincent, 53, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Sullivan, Rodney Jr., 19, East Chicago — Possession of cocaine
Zyzanski, Randal, 29, East Chicago — Invasion of privacy
Webb, Barbra, 42, Kouts — Failure to appear
Matlock, Justin, 19, Valparaiso — Criminal trespass
Malaine, Raynard, 57, Gary — Driving while suspended, criminal trespass
Hartmann, Ashlie, 29, Medaryville — Revocation of probation
Wittman, Ian, 18, Valparaiso — Theft, weapons carry handgun
Hill, Riley, 21, Valparaiso — False informing
Fisher, Paul, 49, Michigan City — Resisting law enforcement