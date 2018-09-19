Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Sept. 17-Sept. 18

Odell, Dylan, 21, Portage — Strangulation, battery

Hix, Vincent, 53, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Sullivan, Rodney Jr., 19, East Chicago — Possession of cocaine

Zyzanski, Randal, 29, East Chicago — Invasion of privacy

Webb, Barbra, 42, Kouts — Failure to appear

Matlock, Justin, 19, Valparaiso — Criminal trespass

Malaine, Raynard, 57, Gary — Driving while suspended, criminal trespass

Hartmann, Ashlie, 29, Medaryville — Revocation of probation

Wittman, Ian, 18, Valparaiso — Theft, weapons carry handgun

Hill, Riley, 21, Valparaiso — False informing

Fisher, Paul, 49, Michigan City — Resisting law enforcement

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.