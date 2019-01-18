Try 1 month for 99¢
Jan. 14-Jan. 16

Abram, Demetrius Jr., 22, Portage — Domestic battery

Ailes, Zachary, 39, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Anderson, Anthony  38, Chicago — theft, false informing

Anderson, Constance, 36, Chicago — False informing, public intoxication

Binion, William, 58, South Bend — Failure to appear

Campbell, Ross, 35, Burns Harbor — Battery

Costino, Robert,  35, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Courtney, Lucy, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic

Davenport, Alexis, 18, Valparaiso — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated

Dickerson, Jamel, 24, Gary — Driving while suspended

Ellis, Dillon, 20, 20, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident

Fero, Brandon, 33, Porter — Operating while intoxicated

Galarza, Aaron, 30, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated

Garcia, Elaine, 42, Hebron — driving while suspended

Garza, Celina, 23, Hammond — Failure to appear

Gonzalez, Sergio, 48, New Chicago — Driving while suspended

Gray, Raymond, 29, Evansville — Driving while suspended

Gutierrez, Anyssa, 25, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Henry, Cory, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Hofmann, Collin, 18, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession or consumption

Hovey, Felicia, 20. Westville — Possession or consumption

Hollingsworth, Richard, 38, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Holloway, John, 52, Chesterton — Domestic battery

Joseph, Nord, 39, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine

Juratich, Craig, 28, Portage — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana

Kaminski, Joseph, 49, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Klemoff, Hannah, 26, Gary — Identity deception, possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia

Kleronoms, Kostandinos, 37, Portage — Driving while suspended

Klimek, Amanda, 27, Chesterton — Possession of controlled substance, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia

Lee, Brandon, 41, Cedar Lake 5 — Revocation of probation

Maldonado, Maurice, 19, Portage — Possession of marijuana

McDonald, Louis, 41, Cleveland — Possession of marijuana

McFarland, Rebecca, 45, Portage — Failure to appear

Melcher, John, 47, Round Lake — Operating while intoxicated

Miller, Phillip, 36, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Nieves, Nichole, 38, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Obrien, Daniel, 26, Portage — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana

Olmo, Saundra, 28, Merrillville — Failure to comply

Reddick, Brian, 32, Lake Station — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Roadarmel, Rebekah, 35, Portage — Theft

Robertson, Asa, 36, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, criminal trespass

Sajdera, Edward, 21, Westville — Possession of marijuana

Scott, John, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Silver, Shawn, 42, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated

Strauch, Morgan, 30, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Tampauskas, Patricia, 28, Gary — Failure to appear

Vanvleet, Bradley, 28, Lake Station — failure to appear

Violanti, Lindsay, 35, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Waclawik, Michael, 37, Portage — Battery to law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, Operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident

Walker, Eliyah, 18, Valparaiso — Unlawful entry

White, Kevin, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic

Wilhelm, Anais, 28, Westville — Theft

Wiliams, Keion, 20, Gary — Failure to appear

Wilson, Vyncentia, 31, Gary — Driving while suspended

Wright, Ronald, 55, Portage — Theft, public intoxication

