Jan. 14-Jan. 16
Abram, Demetrius Jr., 22, Portage — Domestic battery
Ailes, Zachary, 39, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Anderson, Anthony 38, Chicago — theft, false informing
Anderson, Constance, 36, Chicago — False informing, public intoxication
Binion, William, 58, South Bend — Failure to appear
Campbell, Ross, 35, Burns Harbor — Battery
Costino, Robert, 35, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Courtney, Lucy, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic
Davenport, Alexis, 18, Valparaiso — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated
Dickerson, Jamel, 24, Gary — Driving while suspended
Ellis, Dillon, 20, 20, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident
Fero, Brandon, 33, Porter — Operating while intoxicated
Galarza, Aaron, 30, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated
Garcia, Elaine, 42, Hebron — driving while suspended
Garza, Celina, 23, Hammond — Failure to appear
Gonzalez, Sergio, 48, New Chicago — Driving while suspended
Gray, Raymond, 29, Evansville — Driving while suspended
Gutierrez, Anyssa, 25, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Henry, Cory, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Hofmann, Collin, 18, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession or consumption
Hovey, Felicia, 20. Westville — Possession or consumption
Hollingsworth, Richard, 38, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Holloway, John, 52, Chesterton — Domestic battery
Joseph, Nord, 39, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine
Juratich, Craig, 28, Portage — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
Kaminski, Joseph, 49, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Klemoff, Hannah, 26, Gary — Identity deception, possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia
Kleronoms, Kostandinos, 37, Portage — Driving while suspended
Klimek, Amanda, 27, Chesterton — Possession of controlled substance, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia
Lee, Brandon, 41, Cedar Lake 5 — Revocation of probation
Maldonado, Maurice, 19, Portage — Possession of marijuana
McDonald, Louis, 41, Cleveland — Possession of marijuana
McFarland, Rebecca, 45, Portage — Failure to appear
Melcher, John, 47, Round Lake — Operating while intoxicated
Miller, Phillip, 36, Merrillville — Failure to appear
Nieves, Nichole, 38, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Obrien, Daniel, 26, Portage — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana
Olmo, Saundra, 28, Merrillville — Failure to comply
Reddick, Brian, 32, Lake Station — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Roadarmel, Rebekah, 35, Portage — Theft
Robertson, Asa, 36, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, criminal trespass
Sajdera, Edward, 21, Westville — Possession of marijuana
Scott, John, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Silver, Shawn, 42, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated
Strauch, Morgan, 30, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Tampauskas, Patricia, 28, Gary — Failure to appear
Vanvleet, Bradley, 28, Lake Station — failure to appear
Violanti, Lindsay, 35, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Waclawik, Michael, 37, Portage — Battery to law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, Operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, leaving scene of accident
Walker, Eliyah, 18, Valparaiso — Unlawful entry
White, Kevin, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic
Wilhelm, Anais, 28, Westville — Theft
Wiliams, Keion, 20, Gary — Failure to appear
Wilson, Vyncentia, 31, Gary — Driving while suspended
Wright, Ronald, 55, Portage — Theft, public intoxication