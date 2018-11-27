Nov. 21-Nov. 26
Arizzi, Vincent, 23, Chicago — Theft
Ballard, Shenyce, 26, Merrillville — Failure to appear
Bardeson, Mark, 26, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated
Beiswanger, Robert, 62, Portage — Theft
Brooks, Antony, 30, Portage — Domestic battery
Brown, April 46, Michigan City — Possession of hypodermic, possession of controlled substance, driving while suspended
Buckingham, Stephan, 33, Highland — Driving while suspended
Canty, Anais, 25, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Caruthers, Michael, 23, Est Chicago — Revocation of probation
Colon, Victor Jr., 26, Portage — Theft
Degnan, Thomas III, 44, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Galka, Kevin, 41, Porter — Operating while intoxicated
Garcia, Elaine, 42, Hebron — Failure to appear
Gary, Keith, 58, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Genetski, Alexander, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Gudmundson, Randall, 65, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated
Hager, Joseph, 52, Crown Point — Failure to appear
Herrera, Joaquin, 59, Calumet City — Identity deception, hold
Hootnick, Jerry, 57, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Hudgins, Matthew, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Jones, Andre, 43, Indianapolis — Failure to appear
Jordan, Don, 60, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Kouba, Jessica, 23, Chesterton — Failure to comply
Mace, Scott, 37, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of controlled substance
Maldonado, David, 39, Portage — Theft
Martin, Eric, 18, Hobart — Possession of marijuana
Pancek, Joseph Jr., 48, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Parrett, Sean, 26, Portage — Domestic battery
Peters, Darlene, 54, Porter — Operating while intoxicated
Phillips, Tarsha, 35, Gary — Theft
Piech, Alan, 44, DeMotte — Failure to appear
Rodriguez, Alexandria, 30, Chesterton — Failure to appear, theft, false reporting
Root, Robert, 47, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Shain, Devin, 27, Hobart — Failure to appear
Sharma, Arjun, 23, Gary — Revocation of probation
Singley, Rena, 39, Valparaiso — Battery, public intoxication
Smith, Kenneth, 29, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia
Tharp, James, 19, Chesterton — Theft
Toliver, Daniel, 30, Indianapolis — False informing, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Underdahl, April 22, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Venice, Michael, 41, Michigan City — theft
Vercellino, Deanne, 52, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated
Walton, Lakisha, 30, Indianapolis — Intimidation, conversion, disorderly conduct, false informing,k possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Watts, Krystle, 24, Portage — Resist law enforcement, Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
Wendricks, Robert, 42, Hobart — Failure to appear
Whitfield, Christopher, 41, Highland — Operating while intoxicated
Wilbourn, Donald, 62, Valparaiso — Battery
Wilson, Clifford, 41, Valparaiso — False informing
Wilson, Demetrius, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Witt, Andrea, 39, Portage — Identity deception
Wozniak, Kristi, 40, Portage — Invasion of privacy