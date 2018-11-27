Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Nov. 21-Nov. 26

Arizzi, Vincent, 23, Chicago — Theft

Ballard, Shenyce, 26, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Bardeson, Mark, 26, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated

Beiswanger, Robert, 62, Portage — Theft

Brooks, Antony, 30, Portage — Domestic battery

Brown, April 46, Michigan City — Possession of hypodermic, possession of controlled substance, driving while suspended

Buckingham, Stephan, 33, Highland — Driving while suspended

Canty, Anais, 25, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Caruthers, Michael, 23, Est Chicago — Revocation of probation

Colon, Victor Jr., 26, Portage — Theft

Degnan, Thomas III, 44, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Galka, Kevin, 41, Porter — Operating while intoxicated

Garcia, Elaine, 42, Hebron — Failure to appear

Gary, Keith, 58, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Genetski, Alexander, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Gudmundson, Randall, 65, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated

Hager, Joseph, 52, Crown Point — Failure to appear

Herrera, Joaquin, 59, Calumet City — Identity deception, hold

Hootnick, Jerry, 57, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Hudgins, Matthew, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Jones, Andre, 43, Indianapolis — Failure to appear

Jordan, Don, 60, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Kouba, Jessica, 23, Chesterton — Failure to comply

Mace, Scott, 37, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of controlled substance

Maldonado, David, 39, Portage — Theft

Martin, Eric, 18, Hobart — Possession of marijuana

Pancek, Joseph Jr., 48, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Parrett, Sean, 26, Portage — Domestic battery

Peters, Darlene, 54, Porter — Operating while intoxicated

Phillips, Tarsha, 35, Gary — Theft

Piech, Alan, 44, DeMotte — Failure to appear

Rodriguez, Alexandria, 30, Chesterton — Failure to appear, theft, false reporting

Root, Robert, 47, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Shain, Devin, 27, Hobart — Failure to appear

Sharma, Arjun, 23, Gary — Revocation of probation

Singley, Rena, 39, Valparaiso — Battery, public intoxication

Smith, Kenneth, 29, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia

Tharp, James, 19, Chesterton — Theft

Toliver, Daniel, 30, Indianapolis — False informing, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Underdahl, April 22, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Venice, Michael, 41, Michigan City — theft

Vercellino, Deanne, 52, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated

Walton, Lakisha, 30, Indianapolis — Intimidation, conversion, disorderly conduct, false informing,k possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Watts, Krystle, 24, Portage — Resist law enforcement, Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana

Wendricks, Robert, 42, Hobart — Failure to appear

Whitfield, Christopher, 41, Highland — Operating while intoxicated

Wilbourn, Donald, 62, Valparaiso — Battery

Wilson, Clifford, 41, Valparaiso — False informing

Wilson, Demetrius, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Witt, Andrea, 39, Portage — Identity deception

Wozniak, Kristi, 40, Portage — Invasion of privacy

