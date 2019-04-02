March 28-March 29
Abrell, Joshua, 33, North Liberty — False informing
Andrews, Chantia, 38, Gary — Driving while suspended
Borys, Daniel, 31, Crown Point — Leaving the scene of an accident
Burkhardt, Remington, 23, LaPorte — Failure to appear
Caldwell, Lisa, 55, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Carns, Jennifer, 33, Hobart — Possession of paraphernalia
Cannon, Terrance, 37, South Bend — Failure to appear
Cheesebrough, Timothy, 33, Griffith — Failure to appear
Daniel, Thomas, 43, Gary — Failure to appear
Davis, Priscilla, 25, Gary — Fraud, failure to appear
Davaney, John, 33, Chesterton — Resisting law enforcement
Flores-Flores, Ismael, 32, Valparaiso — Identity deception, never received license, no financial responsibility
Francis, Katherine, 32, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
Gassaway, Roslyn, 25, Gary — Failure to appear
Gibbs, Daneen, 29, Portage — Resisting law enforcement
Heckman, mark, 39, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Henderson, Thomas, 28, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
Hernandez, Omar, 52, Wheatfield — Identity deception, driving while suspended
Holden, Anthony, 43, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Holloway, Elie, 33, Gary — Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
Logsdon, Cody, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Rivera, David, 38, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated
Rodirguez-Clay, Jonathan, 25, Calumet City — Battery
Rubens, Marc, 42, Portage — Theft
Russell, Catherine, 59, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Schroeder, Scott, 56, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Shepherd, Trausty, 44, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Smith, Kevin, 34, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Taillon, Linda, 54, Poplar Grove — Operating while intoxicated
Wampler, Jeffrey, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic
Willey, Brenda, 25, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Witten, Kyle, 28, Portage — Revocation of probation
Young, Joshua, 26, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, battery by body fluid