Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 28-March 29

Abrell, Joshua, 33, North Liberty — False informing

Andrews, Chantia, 38, Gary — Driving while suspended

Borys, Daniel, 31, Crown Point — Leaving the scene of an accident

Burkhardt, Remington, 23, LaPorte — Failure to appear

Caldwell, Lisa, 55, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Carns, Jennifer, 33, Hobart — Possession of paraphernalia

Cannon, Terrance, 37, South Bend — Failure to appear

Cheesebrough, Timothy, 33, Griffith — Failure to appear

Daniel, Thomas, 43, Gary — Failure to appear

Davis, Priscilla, 25, Gary — Fraud, failure to appear

Davaney, John, 33, Chesterton — Resisting law enforcement

Flores-Flores, Ismael, 32, Valparaiso — Identity deception, never received license, no financial responsibility

Francis, Katherine, 32, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana

Gassaway, Roslyn, 25, Gary — Failure to appear

Gibbs, Daneen, 29, Portage — Resisting law enforcement

Heckman, mark, 39, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Henderson, Thomas, 28, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana

Hernandez, Omar, 52, Wheatfield — Identity deception, driving while suspended

Holden, Anthony, 43, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Holloway, Elie, 33, Gary — Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana

Logsdon, Cody, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Rivera, David, 38, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated

Rodirguez-Clay, Jonathan, 25, Calumet City — Battery

Rubens, Marc, 42, Portage — Theft

Russell, Catherine, 59, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Schroeder, Scott, 56, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Shepherd, Trausty, 44, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Smith, Kevin, 34, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Taillon, Linda, 54, Poplar Grove — Operating while intoxicated

Wampler, Jeffrey, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic

Willey, Brenda, 25, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Witten, Kyle, 28, Portage — Revocation of probation

Young, Joshua, 26, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, battery by body fluid

