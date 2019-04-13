{{featured_button_text}}
April 11 - April 12

Armes, Rachel, 33, Portage — Failure to appear

Brown, Joshua, 37, Mishawaka — Failure to appear

Goodenow, Stephanie, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident

Keilman, Benjamin, 56, Plymouth — Invasion of privacy

McGarry, John, 37, South Bend — Driving while suspended

Rhed, George, 52, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Rippe, Tricia, 45, Portage — Failure to appear, revocation of probation, neglect of dependent

Toliver, Daniel, 31, Indianapolis — Failure to appear

Vandenburgh, Charles, 27, Portage — Drugs dealing schedule, dealing marijuana

Wilson, Dominique, 25, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Woods, Nathaniel, 19, Porter — Battery

