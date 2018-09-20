Sept. 18-Sept. 19
Castillo, Carlos, 21, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Dolan, Michael, 44, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Escoe, Heather, 41, Chesterton — Failure to appear
Gonzalez, Mario Jr., 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Hamed, Nedal, 37, Dyer — Failure to appear
Koepp, Rhianna, 28, Valparaiso — Regulations and conditions
Lemos, Connor, 20, Hammond — Possession of marijuana
Manago, Herbert, 56, Valparaiso — Hold
Martinez, Amy, 25, Michigan City — Failure to appear
O'Brien, Daniel, 25, Portage — Possession of marijuana
Pratt, Cheryl, 59, Porter — Home improvement fraud, exploitation of a dependent
Rawls, Darius, 30, Kouts — Weapons dangerous
Sherouse, David, 20, Fort Wayne — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
Thomas, Charles, 43, Michigan City — Resisting law enforcement, theft, driving while suspended, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving
Thompson, Adam, 38, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Webb, Marcus, 45, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Woodward, Robert, 35, Lake Station — Failure to appear