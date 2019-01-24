Try 1 month for 99¢
Jan. 22-Jan. 23

Csoke, Michael Jr., 52, Porter — Operating while intoxicated

Fisher, Jessica, 20, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Garrett, Robert, 32, LaPorte — Revocation of probation

Johnson, James, 57, Battle Creek — Failure to appear

Newman, Charmagne, 52, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Perkins, Derrick, 40, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Scarborough, Holli, 29, Knox — Theft, possession of controlled substance

Williams, Jami, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Zblewski, Marq, 51, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

