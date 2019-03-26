March 25-March 26
Boileau, Marvin III, 35, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery
Clark, Scottie, 45, Gary — Revocation of probation
Coleman, Euraletha, 44, Forrest City, Arizona — Failure to appear
Frost, Becky, 45, Wheatfield — Possession of legend drug
Jensen, Andrew, 33, Porter — Failure to appear
Jensen, Charles, 45, Ora — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine
Lee, Naomi, 21, LaCrosse — Operating while intoxicated, reckless driving
Pizzuto, Shawn, 32, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Roche, Fayth, 18, Hobart — Possession or consumption
Sanders, John, 40, Cheyenne, Wyoming — Failure to appear
Serles, Jennifer, 39, Portage — Failure to appear
Shepherd, Shantae, 24, Knox — Possession of hypodermic, possession of legend drug, possession of paraphernalia
Singer, Jeremy, 44, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Steen, Russell Jr., 65, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Warrick, Vicky, 44, Portage — Revocation of probation
Watson, Lisa, 31, Gary — Battery