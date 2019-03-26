Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 25-March 26

Boileau, Marvin III, 35, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery

Clark, Scottie, 45, Gary — Revocation of probation

Coleman, Euraletha, 44, Forrest City, Arizona — Failure to appear

Frost, Becky, 45, Wheatfield — Possession of legend drug

Jensen, Andrew, 33, Porter — Failure to appear

Jensen, Charles, 45, Ora — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine

Lee, Naomi, 21, LaCrosse — Operating while intoxicated, reckless driving

Pizzuto, Shawn, 32, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Roche, Fayth, 18, Hobart — Possession or consumption

Sanders, John, 40, Cheyenne, Wyoming — Failure to appear

Serles, Jennifer, 39, Portage — Failure to appear

Shepherd, Shantae, 24, Knox — Possession of hypodermic, possession of legend drug, possession of paraphernalia

Singer, Jeremy, 44, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Steen, Russell Jr., 65, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Warrick, Vicky, 44, Portage — Revocation of probation

Watson, Lisa, 31, Gary — Battery

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.