March 8-March 11
Zaragoza, Michael, 50, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Bowie, Trevor, 28, Lafayette — False reporting, driving while suspended, leaving scene of accident, possession of marijuana
Naylor, David, 20, Orland Park — Possession of marijuana
Smith, Jessica, 22, Portage — False informing
Halford, Derrick, 20, Hebron — Domestic battery, battery
Vargas, Jorge, 37, LaPorte — Never received license
Vann, Thomas, 63, Portage — Sexual battery, battery
Rayford, Jamil, 30, Chicago — Failure to appear
Cuadrado, Jose, 41, LaPorte — Failure to appear, revocation of probation
Jackson, Terrence, 35, Country Club, Illinois — Invasion of privacy
Cordero, Jaime, 55, Hammond — Criminal deviate conduct
Hertaus, Renee, 33, Portage — Theft
Cannon, Eric, 27, Portage — Failure to appear
Parker, Jeramy, 38, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Jamison, Tyrone, 29, Las Vegas — Failure to appear
Pickett, Bethany, 38, Hobart — Failure to appear
Escoe, Charles, 36, Portage — Failure to appear
Pullins, Douglas, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Saavedra, Jose, 47, Rensselaer — Operating while being habitual traffic violator
Odonnell, Monica, 38, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Taylor, Scott, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Bissonnette, Nicole, 48, Beverly Shores — Operating while intoxicated
Vega, Mario, 27, Saint John — Operating while intoxicated
Gebert, Caleb, 19, Anderson — Battery
Ruiz, Jose III, 28, Hammond — Driving while suspended
Charo, Darian, 21, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Lemmon, Dustin, 31, Lake Station — Battery
Robertson, Mariah, 21, Portage — Driving while suspended
McCluskey, Matthew, 34, Lake Station — Driving while suspended
Underwood, Scott, 57, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Hershman, Michael, 42, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated
Hingle, Hunter, 24, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Shira, Lindsey, 36, Valparaiso Operating while being habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated
Donaldson, Kathleen, 34, Hammond — Criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Joseph, Jeremy, 27, Cedar lake — Operating while intoxicated
Littlefield, Lindsay, 31, Valparaiso — Neglect of dependent
Malamatos, Christopher, 38Valparasio — Identity deception
Pritt, Matthew, 34, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Nelson, Kailee, 19, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy
Hall, Julie, 44, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Jonhes, Keith, 43, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine
Brooks, Cheiree, 27, Gary — False reporting driving while suspended
Roemer, Timothy, 34, Argos — Domestic battery