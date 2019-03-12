Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 8-March 11

Zaragoza, Michael, 50, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Bowie, Trevor, 28, Lafayette — False reporting, driving while suspended, leaving scene of accident, possession of marijuana

Naylor, David, 20, Orland Park — Possession of marijuana

Smith, Jessica, 22, Portage — False informing

Halford, Derrick, 20, Hebron — Domestic battery, battery

Vargas, Jorge, 37, LaPorte — Never received license

Vann, Thomas, 63, Portage — Sexual battery, battery

Rayford, Jamil, 30, Chicago — Failure to appear

Cuadrado, Jose, 41, LaPorte — Failure to appear, revocation of probation

Jackson, Terrence, 35, Country Club, Illinois — Invasion of privacy

Cordero, Jaime, 55, Hammond — Criminal deviate conduct

Hertaus, Renee, 33, Portage — Theft

Cannon, Eric, 27, Portage — Failure to appear

Parker, Jeramy, 38, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jamison, Tyrone, 29, Las Vegas — Failure to appear

Pickett, Bethany, 38, Hobart — Failure to appear

Escoe, Charles, 36, Portage — Failure to appear

Pullins, Douglas, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Saavedra, Jose, 47, Rensselaer — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Odonnell, Monica, 38, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Taylor, Scott, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Bissonnette, Nicole, 48, Beverly Shores — Operating while intoxicated

 Vega, Mario, 27, Saint John — Operating while intoxicated

Gebert, Caleb, 19, Anderson — Battery

 Ruiz, Jose III, 28, Hammond — Driving while suspended

Charo, Darian, 21, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Lemmon, Dustin, 31, Lake Station — Battery

Robertson, Mariah, 21, Portage — Driving while suspended

McCluskey, Matthew, 34, Lake Station — Driving while suspended

Underwood, Scott, 57, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Hershman, Michael, 42, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated

Hingle, Hunter, 24, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Shira, Lindsey, 36, Valparaiso  Operating while being habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated

Donaldson, Kathleen, 34, Hammond — Criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Joseph, Jeremy, 27, Cedar lake — Operating while intoxicated

Littlefield, Lindsay, 31, Valparaiso — Neglect of dependent

Malamatos, Christopher, 38Valparasio — Identity deception

Pritt, Matthew, 34, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Nelson, Kailee, 19, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy

Hall, Julie, 44, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Jonhes, Keith, 43, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine

Brooks, Cheiree, 27, Gary — False reporting driving while suspended

Roemer, Timothy, 34, Argos — Domestic battery

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.