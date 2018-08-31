Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Aug. 29-Aug. 30

Allen, Christopher, 72, Gary — Child molestation

Asher, Lucas, 31, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Byvoets, Arjen, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Cheatham, Lea, 52, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Derisi, Christopher, 60, Crown Point — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Johns, Tracy, 52, Valparaiso — Intimidation with deadly weapon

McCarthy, David, 56, Hammond — Leaving scene of accident

Papageorge, Corey, 18, Wanatah — Intimidation, strangulation, residential entry, battery

Russo, Anthony, 31, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Schwalm, Ateeva, 22, Portage — Failure to appear

Terdoest, Brian, 30, Hobart — Failure to appear

Tobar, Wydallas Jr., 36, Gary — Driving while suspended

Walker, Cameron, 22, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine

Wampler, James, 65, Porter — Threat with deadly weapon, sexual battery, public intoxication

