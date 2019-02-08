Feb. 6-Feb. 7
Aragon, Priscila, 21, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Dahlgren, Keith, 34, Hobart — Failure to appear
Bell, Dennis, 47, Portage — Drugs dealing in meth, maintaining common nuisance
Harrell, Georgio, 24, Merrillville — Battery, domestic battery, battery
Hauser, Timothy, 22, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Lacey, Latricia, 21, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Moore, Keona, 23, Gary — Battery
Rittel, John III, 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Simpson, Jason, 41, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Tanas, Kellie, 18, Portage — Theft
Ziller, Sean, 211, Portage — Possession of controlled substance