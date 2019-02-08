Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 6-Feb. 7

Aragon, Priscila, 21, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Dahlgren, Keith, 34, Hobart — Failure to appear

Bell, Dennis, 47, Portage — Drugs dealing in meth, maintaining common nuisance

Harrell, Georgio, 24, Merrillville — Battery, domestic battery, battery

Hauser, Timothy, 22, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Lacey, Latricia, 21, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Moore, Keona, 23, Gary — Battery

Rittel, John III, 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Simpson, Jason, 41, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Tanas, Kellie, 18, Portage — Theft

Ziller, Sean, 211, Portage — Possession of controlled substance

